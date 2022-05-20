“You really gotta hear about it… What’s he gonna say?” - Draymond Green hilariously says he wants to win the title to rub it in former MVP’s face

Former NBA star Charles Barkley has been letting the Golden State Warriors fanbase have it, and that is seemingly an added motivation for Draymond Green to want to win the 2022 title.

Chuck has made it clear that he is supporting the Dallas Mavericks in this series. He pointed out that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have struggled so far in the playoffs, and without them, the Warriors' chances of winning dwindle.

At Chase Center, the analyst got into it with fans who were heckling him for supporting the Mavericks. Chuck, who never backs down, had some choice words for the supporters.

Draymond, speaking at a presser, commented on Barkley's run in with the fans. He also jokingly said he can understand why Barkley would feel that way about Green and his teammates stacking rings.

"If I win another championship that's one more ring added to the panel that it's not him. I wouldn't want to see that either. Then, you really gotta hear about it. I get it, I understand. I don't know how that feels I always won."

"I guess I'll feel the same way," he continued. "Y'all just keep adding rings up here and I gotta just sit here when the playoffs come around. What you wanna say? You wanna tell us how to win? Not taking that advice from Chuck. So, what's he gonna say? Telling them 'Imma get your mama if you keep talking junk to me cos y'all won.' Alright, go ahead, Chuck. That's my dawg tho, I love Chuck."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Draymond wants to win another title to rub in Charles Barkley's face Draymond wants to win another title to rub in Charles Barkley's face 💍 https://t.co/1gnVyL9XES

Although the Warriors are 10- up in the series, there is still a lot of work to be done. Green believes Steph and Klay will need to unlock beast mode if the Warriors are to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley have butted heads in the past

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his teammates

Although Draymond and Chuck are now somewhat colleagues and have genuine friendships, they were once at each other's throats often. Barkley once jokingly said he wanted to punch Green in the face after watching his antics in a game, and that stirred things up a bit between the two.

However, they have since squashed their beef and will be seeing more of each other in the coming years. Earlier this year, Green signed a multi-year deal as an analyst for TNT, and has made occasional appearances on "Inside The NBA."

The Warriors forward has also invited Chuck to his show, The Draymond Green show, where they talked about the feud and talked about their first face-to-face meeting.

Chuck also had high praise for Green, saying he is one of the players he would want to play with but will be annoying to play against.

Later tonight, Green will have to suit up once again for the Warriors as they host the Mavericks. It will be a great opportunity to go 2-0 up in front of the home fans before going on the road.

Edited by Parimal