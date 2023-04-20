"You should be rooting for them" - Lamar Odom urges Lakers' fan to cheer for their in-city rivals Clippers

Lamar Odom is one of the few players to have suited up for both the LA Clippers and LA Lakers during their career. Now, he wants to see his two former teams rooting for one another.

Right now, the Clippers and Lakers both find themselves in tied series. After stealing Game 1 on the road, both LA teams dropped their second matchup. The Clippers are battling Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, while LeBron James and company are matched up with the Memphis Grizzlies.

As most NBA fans know, the battle for LA has always been big considering the two teams share a home stadium. The Clippers have always been seen as the lesser of the two, which is why Lamar Odom is calling on the purple and gold to uplift them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent appearance on "The Lade Show" podcast, Odom mentioned that Lakers fans should root for the Clippers as a sign of patriotism for their city.

“I’ll be honest with you, If you a Laker fan and the Clippers are playing, you should be rooting for them... Some type of patriotism”

Looking back at his own career, the former Sixth Man of the Year spent more time with the Lakers than he did the Clippers. In total, 12 of his 14 years in the league were spent in LA.

Is Lamar Odom right about Lakers fans rooting for the Clippers?

Lamar Odom might feel that LA Lakers fans should be rooting for the LA Clippers, but that isn't the case. There is one clear reason why it is impossible to root for both teams right now.

Even though they are on different sides of the bracket, the two LA teams still might have to square off at some point. They both want to make a run at the NBA title, and would need to get through each other to do it.

The only reason why Lakers fans would root for the Clippers right now is because of who they are playing. Heading into the postseason, the Phoenix Suns were seen as one of the heavy favorites to represent the Western Conference in the finals. If the Clippers can upset the Suns, it opens the door for LeBron James to make a deep playoff run.

With both teams having title aspirations, it's hard to find a way to root for both this postseason. Unfortuntaley for Odom, the people of LA will have to pick a side on this one.

Poll : 0 votes