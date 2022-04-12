“You run things by Kevin Durant, you run things by LeBron James, Steph Curry” - Shannon Sharpe on Rob Pelinka taking LeBron James’ input in roster making decisions

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, along with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, have come under immense criticism for the roster that they put together.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe spoke about how the Lakers should continue to consult King James moving forward despite their lack of success this season. Sharpe said:

"Because this [Russ] decision was an epic failure, LeBron should no longer be collaborated with? No. You run things by Kevin Durant, you run things by LeBron James, Steph Curry. I believe certain guys, LeBron, Steph, you run that by them."

King James was hurled incredible criticism for the construction of the Lakers roster this season and ultimately the critics were vindicated by the franchise not even making the Play-In tournament, let alone making the postseason and having a go at the championship.

Injuries are part of the game and that is something the Lakers have attributed to as the biggest reason to their poor campaign.

LeBron James and the turmoil with the Lakers

While performances on the court have been below average this season for the LA Lakers, there have been rumblings going off the court as well with regards to the personnel in power and running the franchise, and this is going to be key when it comes to the appointment of the next head coach.

LeBron James is reportedly an unhappy man after Rob Pelinka, the GM, did not make any moves on trade deadline day. "King James" played a vital role in the LA Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook over the summer with the front office keen on Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. But they yielded to James' demands and that has backfired tremendously.

Along with this, Klutch Sports Group, which is run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to exert control over the franchise by signing players represented by the agency and there is also the possibility of LeBron James potentially leaving the LA Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the objective of winning another championship and his wish of playing with his son in mind.

The LA Lakers have struggled all season long and there needs to be a good long discussion between the key personnel in charge of running the franchise. Things have continued to spiral out of control on the court and it appears to be a similar case same off the court as well.

However, LeBron does have an incredible track record of putting championship-winning teams together and the failures of this season should not discourage the Lakers from consulting him for next season.

Edited by Arnav