"You cannot do that s**t especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN" - Stephen A. Smith on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards was rocked by a shocking exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Chris Rock was about to introduce the best documentary feature when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Things appeared to be going well until Will Smith stepped up to the stage and confronted the comedian.

Without warning, King Richard's lead actor smacked Rock to the horror of everyone watching the live show.

Stephen A. Smith, the veteran ESPN sports analyst, like millions of viewers, just could not believe what happened between the two highly-regarded black artists:

“If @willsmith seriously did that — and he wins the OSCAR — he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!! Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN(@chrisrock) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won’t live this down!!!”

Upon sitting down, Will Smith spewed out some choice words for the man on stage:

“Get my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth! Keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth!!!

Chris Rock reasoned that it was merely a G.I. Jane joke, referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The renowned actor kept going as if nothing had happened:

“That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" https://t.co/1f1ytdbMRv

Will Smith was offended by the G.I. Jane dig because his wife had previously admitted to having alopecia, a condition that usually causes hair loss.

It wasn’t the first time that Rock made fun of Smith's wife as the comedian also took a dig at her at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look! Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look!

Will Smith eventually won Best Actor for his role in King Richard

Smith tearfully accepts his Best Actor Oscar trophy for his role in "King Richard." [Image via The New York Post]

Stephen A. Smith’s words proved to be true as Will Smith became a first-time Oscar winner, nailing his character in the movie King Richard.

The versatile actor bested some of the best male artists in his win, beating Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, and Andrew Garfield.

In his acceptance speech, a tearful Smith emphasized that it was impossible to accept disrespect with a smiling face. He said:

“Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father… But love will make you do crazy things. I hope the Academy invites me back.”

E! News @enews Will Smith won Best Actor at the 2022 #Oscars and got emotional during his acceptance speech, where he apologized for slapping Chris Rock earlier during the show. eonli.ne/3tGf6jk Will Smith won Best Actor at the 2022 #Oscars and got emotional during his acceptance speech, where he apologized for slapping Chris Rock earlier during the show. eonli.ne/3tGf6jk https://t.co/J1obyn1bjw

It remains to be seen how things will unfold after the shocking incident.

