“You saw it against Miami… They were really physical and we don't want that to be our stigma” - Kyrie Irving claims Brooklyn Nets are not playing “hard enough” on possessions

Kyrie Irving wants the Brooklyn Nets to play hard on all possessions during a game. The 7-time All-Star pointed out that it wasn't the case during the team's preseason loss against the Miami Heat. The Nets struggled with the Heat's physicality, losing the game 80-109.

Here's what Irving had to say about it (via Brian Lewis):

"The low-hanging fruit that we could honestly all agree on is sometimes in possessions we’re not playing hard enough.

"You saw it against Miami the other night. They were really physical and we don't want that to be our stigma or M.O. in the league."

The Nets are a top-tier team when it comes to skill and talent. However, they haven't been able to match the physicality of their opponents. It contributed to their first-round series sweep loss against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets didn't have the personnel who could inspire them to be more physical over the last two seasons. However, that has changed this time with the presence of Ben Simmons and Royce O'Neale. The two defensive-minded players can hustle plays and win 50-50 opportunities.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will also have to play a role in helping the team play with better intensity. They have a lot to prove to their critics this season. If they can get the rest of the team to buy in on the common goal of winning a championship, Brooklyn will have a high ceiling.

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving seems more motivated than ever ahead of the new season

It's fair to say that Kyrie Irving will be playing with a chip on his shoulders this season. The former NBA champion has been one of the most heavily criticized players over the last three years. Irving has been unavailable for his team, hampering the Nets' chances of winning at a high level.

During his tenure with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, the Nets have only managed one playoff series win thus far. The Nets' superstars are also coming off a tumultuous offseason as both players were linked with a move away.

However, Kyrie Irving will stay with the Brooklyn Nets for at least another year after opting into his $36 million player option, while Kevin Durant has a four-year contract. Irving committed to the Nets this offseason, despite the franchise refusing to offer him a max contract due to his unreliability.

This being a contract year, presents a solid opportunity for Irving to prove his value to the Nets and potential suitors around the league ahead of next year's free agency. He seems motivated to lead the team to new heights.

Irving weighed in on the criticism the team has faced in the last few years, saying (via New York Post):

“Guys are going to be coming at us, we want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses.

"We want to turn them into our strengths and it starts with developing good habits and going out in a game and not just talking about it: Doing it.”

The Brooklyn Nets are among the favorites in the Eastern Conference. However, their chances depend on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's health. Both players have been injury prone, but if they can play for long stretches, the Nets could be the team to beat this year.

