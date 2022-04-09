"You see examples in other sports, what LeBron is doing in the NBA" - Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto on being inspired by LeBron James to prolong his career

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is known for investing a lot of money in his health and body. It's one of the reasons why "The King" has played great as he got older. James' commitment to his body has inspired other athletes from other sports, including Cincinnati Reds star first baseman Joey Votto.

In an interview with Allison Babka of the Cincinnati CityBeat, Votto revealed that he's feeling great despite entering his 16th MLB season at the age of 38. The six-time MLB All-Star is taking inspiration from LeBron, as well as legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

"You see examples in other sports, what LeBron is doing in the NBA, what Tom Brady is doing in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers in the NFL. These guys are late-30s, 40s. You know, I have to say, I feel excellent and I feel strong. I feel healthy," Votto said.

Joey Votto is no longer in his prime, but he was still solid for the Reds last season. In 129 games, Votto had a batting average of 0.266, with 119 hits, 36 home runs and 99 RBIs. The 36 home runs were his highest since the 2017 season, wherein he was an All-Star and came in second in the NL MVP voting behind Giancarlo Stanton.

LeBron James and other athletes aging gracefully

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James turned 37 years old in his 19th season in the NBA. However, James proved that he's still one of the best players in the world. "The King" was limited to just 56 games, but averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

James is not the only "old" athlete who has aged gracefully. Tom Brady, at the age of 44, is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Brady retired for 40 days before returning for his 22nd season. He won his seventh Super Bowl championship two years ago.

Tiger Woods is making headlines this week for playing great at The Masters. Not only is Tiger 46 years old, but he's just a year removed from a serious car accident that caused him to suffer multiple leg injuries.

LeBron James spends millions on his body every year

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

One of the reasons for LeBron James' longevity in the NBA is that he invests millions of dollars in his body every year. According to Business Insider, "The King" spends an estimated $1.5 million per season to have the best people, regimen and training.

LeBron reportedly has his own personal chef, nutritionist, massage therapist and trainer. He has a gym full of the best equipment, including a cryo chamber, which is a more efficient ice bath, hyperbaric chamber, electrostimulation machine, and more.

Friend and former teammate Mike Miller revealed that LeBron does not see the $1.5 million as an expense, but as an investment. James has reaped the benefits of this investment as he enters the 20th season of his career still one of the best in the world.

"Where a lot of people don't do it, he puts a lot of money behind taking care of his body. A lot of people think it's a big expense, but that big expense has allowed him to make a lot more money for a long period of time," Miller said.

