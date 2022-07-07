“You, SGA, and the thin man, go do it” - Nick Wright says Kevin Durant should return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, says it would be universally approved

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is on his way out of the Nets after submitting a trade request. The Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat are reportedly the preferred destinations for the Slim Reaper.

However, on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports' NBA analyst Nick Wright believes that Durant should return to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wright believes that the Slim Reaper should do what LeBron James did. He believes that KD would be forgiven for his move to the Golden State Warriors if he returned to the Thunder.

"The Oklahoma City Thunder has roughly 19 additional first round picks. They got Josh Giddey, they got Poku, they got Dort who they just signed. KD, you want everyone to get over Golden State, then do what LeBron did, man.

"Say I'm coming home even though it's not actually home, go back to Oklahoma city. You, SGA and the thin man, go do it. That's what I would love to see. That would be universally approved. It's not going to happen but that would be amazing."

The Thunder have a lot of picks but would almost certainly have to include players like Josh Giddey, Derrick Favors, JaMychal Green and Aleksej Pokusevski along with a couple of picks.

With none of them being All-Star caliber players at the moment, it is highly unlikely that the Nets will make this deal.

Why does Kevin Durant have a relatively low career-high in points?

Kevin Durant against the Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, throughout his career, has played alongside extraordinary players like Steph Curry, Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Harden. Not only are these players the first ballot Hall of Famers, they are also great scorers and can score at will.

Playing alongside these kinds of players would mean that the ball is shared more and subsequently the Slim Reaper has lesser shots to attempt.

Until a couple of days ago, Kevin Durant's career-high was 54 points against the Warriors back in 2014. However, he did explode for 55 points against the Atlanta Hawks, albeit in a loss.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant set a new career high tonight with 55 points, including a career-high 8 made threes.



Durant (3) and Kyrie Irving (4) now have seven 50-point games for the Nets, as many as every other player in Nets NBA franchise history combined.

KD has always preached about playing the game the right way. He is against attempting an absurd amount of shots like a lot of NBA legends have done in the past. The only way you'd get Durant to do something like that is if the season was on the line and there was no one else to turn to but KD.

Durant has nine games with 50 or more points in his career and that is a low number when compared to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. This is because a lot of KD's games are predicated on jumpers rather than attacking the rim.

His sniper-like ability from the perimeter and the mid-range is where he gets a huge chunk of his points. He doesn't have the strength to attack the rim and score points.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant is now averaging 30.1 points this season.



Which would count as 2nd in the league if he had played just 3 more games.

Kevin Durant's efficiency is something to truly behold. He averages 27.1 points on nearly 50% shooting from the field and more than 38% from beyond the arc.

Barring his rookie year, he has not averaged less than 25 points in a season in his career. These are extraordinary numbers from arguably the most complete offensive player the game has ever seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far