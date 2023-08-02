"You don't shoot nothing but 3s": Theo Pinson cannot believe Devonte' Graham has a $46,000,000 contract

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham is entering the third year of his four-year, $47.3 million contract. Former Dallas Maverick wing Theo Pinson has taken a dig at Graham for his perceived inability to shoot anything but 3s.

Graham signed the contract in 2021 as part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2021-22 season. That came after he had a fairly productive three-year stint as a scoring guard with the Charlotte Hornets, despite struggling with inefficiency.

However, Graham’s production dropped off during two seasons with the Pelicans, and he was subsequently traded to the Spurs midway through last season.

Pinson wonders how Graham got such a lucrative deal in the first place. During an appearance on Tidal League’s “Run Your Race” podcast, Pinson asked Graham how much he signed for. The point guard said his contract figure and slightly shortchanged his earnings.

Pinson then jokingly asked what he’s been doing wrong to never get a contract of that size during his five years in the NBA. He has career earnings of $3.5 million and is now a free agent. The two then went back and forth with Pinson continuing to crack contract-related jokes:

“What did you sign for?” Pinson asked.

“Just four years, $46 million,” Graham said.

“What did I do wrong? I’m crying. It’s some bulls**t,” Pinson said.

“You said that you were making what last year?” Graham asked.

“I think I made $1.9 million. You make that in three days,” Pinson said.

“You got four years for $46 million and you’re 5’10”. You don’t shoot nothing but 3s.”

Theo Pinson happy to see Devonte' Graham sign his contract

Later in the podcast segment, Theo Pinson clarified that he was happy to see Devonte' Graham get his big deal. However, he cracked one last joke about his own contract situation:

“Bruh, I don’t think you understand how happy I was, bruh,” Pinson said.

“I was so happy for you, bruh, I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I called (my agent) right after like, ‘What I got?’ ‘Training camp deal.’”

Devonte' Graham averaged just 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 36.8% shooting over 53 games with the Pelicans last season.

However, he fared significantly better after being dealt to San Antonio, averaging 13.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 0.8 spg and 2.7 3-pg on 38.0% shooting over 20 games. So, perhaps Graham will still be able to live up to his contract during his second season with the Spurs.

