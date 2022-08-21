“You sign up for comparisons to Magic” - NBA analyst says the standards with the LA Lakers are different compared to other teams, believes LeBron James’ time might not go down in Lakers folklore

LeBron James has agreed to sign a two-year extension with the LA Lakers, making many wonder if he will retire with the franchise. However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon believes James needs to do more to cement his position as one of the Lakers' all-time greats.

James' contract will see him play with the team until 2025 if he opts into his player option. He has won only one title in his four years with the Lakers.

Breaking: LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, Rich Paul tells @wojespn. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

Although his first year was a bust, he led the team to a championship in 2020. They have not had much success in the last couple of years, losing in the first round and missing the playoffs entirely.

MacMahon said James will be judged based on the number of championships he wins with the team. He said that critics will compare him to Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, who won more championships for the team.

On "The Hoop Collective," he said:

"This is the Lakers. This isn't the other 29 teams maybe 28 if you want to subtract the Celtics. This is the Lakers. ... You're talking about no-brainer top-tier Hall of Fame talent to play for the Lakers. It's not, 'Hey he won a championship,' it's 'he only won one championship?'

"When you sign up to play for the Lakers, as one of the best players of all time, you sign up for comparisons to Magic (Johnson), you sign up for comparisons to Kobe (Bryant), and so it's only one championship."

Injuries have been a significant deterrent to the Lakers' last two seasons. Anthony Davis and James have not been on the court long together enough to replicate their 2020 success.

Can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to another championship?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

James is not the force he once was at the start of his career. The 37-year-old is in a fierce battle with father time. Although he has continued to play at a high level, he has not gotten enough production from his supporting cast.

This season will be another opportunity to see the four-time NBA champ in action and how he leads his team. The Lakers have revealed that they will run their offense through Davis, but his susceptibility to injury is a concern.

With the right pieces, the Lakers will be a threat. Even though LeBron James is not in his physical prime, his understanding of the game is a significant advantage.

It is difficult to see the current Lakers squad winning the Western Conference and playing in the Finals. However, they have some time to make critical acquisitions before the season begins on October 19.

