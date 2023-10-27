"You too sober": Rich Paul's audacious claim has Shannon Sharpe reaching for the bottle

Super agent Rich Paul said that he belongs in the ranks of the greatest shooters of all time, alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, leaving Shannon Sharpe in disbelief on “Club Shay Shay.”

"I will say this — and laugh if you want to — I'm one of the best shooters, too,” Paul said. “I'd be at the top. It's guys like me, Steph, Klay … Dame (Lillard).”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In visible disbelief, Sharpe interjected:

“This man talk about he shoot like Dame.”

"If you're just talking shooting, this is the class I'm in," Paul responded.

Sharpe jokingly suggested that Paul might be referring to shooting at a gun range, but Paul affirmed that he was genuinely discussing basketball.

“I didn't say dribbling, playing," Paul said. "I said shooting. That's all I said.”

Sharpe quipped that Paul must need a drink, as he seemed too sober to make such a claim.

“You should drink some more 'cause you too sober to be saying something like that," Sharpe said. "I need a reason why you said some bulls**t like that.”

As their discussion about the agent’s surprising assertion concluded, Paul emphasized that his most significant attribute as an athlete was his leadership.

"But you know what I was great at? Leadership, having perspective, corralling the guys, helping them understand the moment, what needs to take place, my practice habits," Paul said. "I'm leading the team when we running the laps."

And this time, Sharpe agreed.

Looking at Rich Paul’s signature shoe

The true commonality among Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and Rich Paul isn't their prowess in shooting. It's the fact that they each have their own signature shoes.

In a groundbreaking move, New Balance unveiled a signature shoe line for Paul in December 2021, making him the first sports agent to receive such recognition.

Paul seized the opportunity to express his creative vision through a collaborative project with New Balance centered around the 550 model.

The New Balance 550s are renowned for seamlessly blending retro aesthetics with a contemporary touch. The Rich Paul edition imparts a distinctive character to these shoes with its elegant cream and soothing baby blue color scheme.

Expand Tweet

In July, New Balance unveiled its second joint venture with Paul, named "Forever Yours," also featuring the 550 model.

Expand Tweet

The name "Forever Yours" was chosen as a heartfelt nod to the enduring spirit of basketball.

Both sneakers are available for retail at $130.