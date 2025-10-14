"You can't spell Duke without UK" - Anthony Davis hilariously cooks Cooper Flagg & Kyrie Irving with NCAA title dig on viral Mavericks photo

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:24 GMT
Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg are all No. 1 picks in the draft. (Photo: IMAGN)
Anthony Davis took a shot at Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving for not winning an NCAA title with Duke. Davis bragged about being the only one of them to have a national championship from his time with Kentucky. All three players held up their index fingers on media day to signify being No. 1 picks.

In an Instagram post, the NBA asked Davis to react to their viral photo during a Mavericks practice. "AD" can't help himself from taking a jab at his teammates for not getting it done with the Blue Devils. He even went as far as alluding to Kentucky being better than Duke.

"I'm looking at three No. 1 picks," Davis said. "Two that went to a school that you can't spell without University of Kentucky, without UK. You can't spell Duke without UK. They're holding up the number ones for me because I'm the only one that won a national championship out of these three."
Anthony Davis led Kentucky to the 2012 NCAA championship, beating Kansas in the final. Davis was named the Most Outstanding Player and won the National College Player of the Year as a freshman. He was picked first by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2012 NBA draft.

Kyrie Irving played just a total of 11 games for Duke due to injuries. He still helped the Blue Devils reach the Sweet Sixteen in 2011, but they were eliminated by Arizona. Despite his injury-riddled freshman season, he was still drafted first by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for Cooper Flagg, he was the 2025 College Player of the Year. He led Duke to the Final Four, but they came up short against Houston. Flagg missed a go-ahead jump shot late in the game. He was the consensus best prospect this year, with the Dallas Mavericks being lucky to get him after trading Luka Doncic four months later.

Cooper Flagg excited to play with Anthony Davis

Cooper Flagg excited to play with Anthony Davis. (Photo: IMAGN)
Cooper Flagg is excited to play alongside Anthony Davis for the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg has been put into the spotlight for being the No. 1 pick, as well as the unofficial replacement for Luka Doncic.

With Kyrie Irving recovering from a knee injury, Flagg and Davis are the two best players on the roster. The 18-year-old is excited to play with the "AD" this upcoming season.

"We both can play a guard position and just play that positionless basketball…Just having that size, it really plays into our advantage defensively," Flagg said after their preseason game against the OKC Thunder.

The Mavs officially begin their season on Oct. 22 at home against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
