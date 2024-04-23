"You stay yo a** right back" - Stephen A. Smith disapproves Kawhi Leonard & Joel Embiid securing spot on Team USAB

NBA stars Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid have committed to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. While the news of their involvement is positive for many, not everyone is looking forward to it. With their history of injuries throughout their careers, Stephen A. Smith doesn't think it's the right decision.

Leonard and Embiid complete the 12-man rotation that will travel to Paris over the summer for the international games. This will be the first time the two stars will represent the USA in the Olympics, which is why fans are looking forward to it.

However, their injury history isn't helping their case to be part of the team. Leonard hasn't been healthy and even missed Game 1 of the LA Clippers' first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. On the other hand, Embiid missed a significant portion of the 2023-24 season due to injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN's longtime sports analyst shared his opinion on the two stars participating in the Olympics. Smith doesn't think it's a smart idea to play for Team USA over the summer as they've both been known to consistently deal with injuries.

"Him [Joel Embiid] and Kawhi Leonard, I don’t want to see them in an Olympic uniform," Smith said when asked about Embiid's commitment to Team USA Basketball.

"You stay yo a** right back in the States and you play for your team."

Expand Tweet

Who should replace Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid in the Olympics?

Given their history of getting injured, Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid's commitment wasn't a great idea. They could suffer injuries that might hinder them from competing with their respective NBA teams. This is why the two should be replaced soon.

Expand Tweet

For Leonard's replacement, they'll need someone who can defend at a high level. Picking Scottie Barnes as the replacement could be the right move. He's young, athletic and doesn't shy away from any matchup, especially defensively.

Embiid's replacement should also be a dependable option in the center position. USA Basketball doesn't have a ton of options, but replacing him with Walker Kessler could be their best bet.

Kessler is young and an intelligent rim protector. Putting him in the middle of the floor will scare away anyone from attempting to score from inside the paint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback