”You still annoying though”- Josh Hart jokes about ‘deserving’ TJ McConnell amid long-term extension talks

Josh Hart had a front-row ticket to TJ McConnell’s improved play this year, particularly in the NBA playoffs. The backup guard had a key role in the Indiana Pacers’ classic seven-game series win against Hart’s New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semis. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle had faith McConnell would deliver on the big stage when needed, and the former undrafted rookie did not disappoint.

McConnell’s surge, which made him a contender for the 2023-24 Most Improved Player of the Year award, will be rewarded. NBA insider Shams Charania earlier reported that the Pacers will offer him a long-term contract. McConnell is in the final of a four-year, $33.6 million contract next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Josh Hart reacted to the news that TJ McConnell is set to get a huge bump in his salary:

“He deserves it….you still annoying though”

The Pacers’ offer will reportedly be inside the framework of a four-year, $80 million contract. The $20 million per season will be a massive raise from the $9.3 million that he will be earning during the 2024-25 campaign.

Josh Hart was right on the money when he said that TJ McConnell deserves a more lucrative contract. Indiana hardly missed a beat when Tyrese Haliburton wasn’t on the floor because of McConnell’s play. Indiana’s sixth-man extraordinaire wasn’t just good against the New York Knicks. He was a thorn in the Boston Celtics’ side in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Pacers will have a logjam in the perimeter with TJ McConnell’s impending extension

TJ McConnell’s play became more noticeable when Bennedict Mathurin went down with an injury. Rick Carlisle usually used the sophomore as the first man off the bench. When he went down with an injury, the veteran McConnell could no longer be held back.

Next season, Carlisle will have a nice headache to have in the perimeter. It will be interesting to see who between Mathurin and McConnell will get the sixth-man role when both are healthy. Neither Tyrese Haliburton nor Andrew Nembhard is coming off the bench, so minutes could be scarce for the reserve guards.

Rick Carlisle could adapt to his personnel and use a three-guard lineup. If that is the case, he will have to move Aaron Nesmith, Indiana’s best perimeter defender to the bench. Considering the Indiana Pacers struggled on that end last season, inserting TJ McConnell or Bennedict Mathurin into the starting lineup could cause defensive issues.

Josh Hart and basketball fans will be waiting to see how Indiana’s guard-heavy personnel will be rotated next season.