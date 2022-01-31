"What I'll say Daryl Morey is real Gs move in silence" - Draymond Green points out Morey's biggest mistake from 2018 which led to Warriors beating Rockets in the playoffs

NBA and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently talked about how his Warriors side was the only team in the NBA that could have beaten the Houston Rockets side from the 2017-18 season.

In an interview with JJ Redick on his podcast The Old Man and The Three, Green also talked about how the Rockets didn't have the element of surprise because of Daryl Morey. He was the president of basketball operations for the franchise at the time. Green said:

"But I will tell you where they made their biggest mistake. Where they made their biggest mistake was Daryl Morey coming out and saying this team is built to beat the Warriors, like, we built this team specifically to beat the Warriors. What I'll say Daryl Morey is real Gs move in silence. They just kinda do what they do and move in silence, Daryl."

Green also talked about how the Warriors roster, led by Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, were the best equipped team to handle the Houston Rockets side led by James Harden and Chris Paul. Green said:

"I don't think there was another team in the NBA that could have beaten them. Now, in saying that, you still have to beat LeBron James, which is a very tall task to do. LeBron would walk the ball up the floor every play, before he let you determine the game's on your terms. However, I don't think there was any other team that could have beaten that Rockets team."

How important is Draymond Green to the Warriors?

Green against the Phoenix Suns

One of the most underrated and underappreciated players in the league, Draymond Green and his performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. Green and his impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score but you understand the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Draymond Green, for the season, is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting the ball nearly 54% from the field and a paltry 28.6% from the perimeter. His three-point capability is probably the only chink in his armor. He has recorded one triple-double and three double-doubles this season for the Warriors.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:



5 PTS

8 REB

13 AST

1 STL

4 BLK



From now on we’ll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond". Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:5 PTS8 REB13 AST1 STL4 BLKFrom now on we’ll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond". https://t.co/1QngUxAemb

Draymond Green's ability on the floor is predicated on him playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting so many open shots is because of the IQ of Green and his ability to be a floor general for the Warriors.

Green can play as a center as well as a forward, this allows Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants thereby enabling him to take advantage of speed and versatility on the floor.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral The Warriors are 4-7 without Draymond Green this seasonn The Warriors are 4-7 without Draymond Green this seasonn https://t.co/94Vm5b9TCb

Draymond Green is also one of the best defenders in the league and is arguably the best defender in the game this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork allowing him to manuerve and break up opposition plays. He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his size and stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Draymond Green is an incredible player that every great team would love to have. The intangibles he brings to the roster are also underrated and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

