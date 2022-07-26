"You still can't replace 'The Best Player on the Planet'" - Skip Bayless outrightly scoffs at Boston Celtics' proposed package for Kevin Durant

The latest turn in the monthlong Kevin Durant saga unfolded Sunday night, when NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics once made an offer. Regardless, on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said he dosn't believe "the best player on the planet" is going anywhere.

"KD is going nowhere. You can even do Jayson Tatum + Marcus Smart + Grant Williams and 3 future 1st Round picks, and you still can't replace The Best Player on the Planet," Undisputed tweeted Bayless as saying.

Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the start of free agency, and it's not often a player of his ability finds his way onto the trade market.

There's been no shortage of teams interested in acquiring one of the league's most dangerous two-way players. Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"KD is going nowhere. You can even do Jayson Tatum + Marcus Smart + Grant Williams and 3 future 1st Round picks, and you still can't replace The Best Player on the Planet." — Report: Celtics offered a package centered around Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant:"KD is going nowhere. You can even do Jayson Tatum + Marcus Smart + Grant Williams and 3 future 1st Round picks, and you still can't replace The Best Player on the Planet." — @RealSkipBayless Report: Celtics offered a package centered around Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant:"KD is going nowhere. You can even do Jayson Tatum + Marcus Smart + Grant Williams and 3 future 1st Round picks, and you still can't replace The Best Player on the Planet." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/RImopRdCPg

Boston Celtics rumored to have interest in Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant still waits to be traded.

The basketball world continues to find itself in a frenzy with every update to the situation involving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. The latest update came from Shams Charania, who reported that the Boston Celtics made an offer for the superstar forward.

According to the report, the Celtics offered wing Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft compensation. Charania reported that Brooklyn rejected the offer, wanting more draft picks, Marcus Smart and "another rotation player."

It's no surprise to see a team like the Celtics have an interest in Durant. Boston reached the NBA Finals last season but were thwarted in six games by the Golden State Warriors.

There are plenty of teams that are at least intrigued at the idea of adding a potential game-changing player like Durant, one of the game's top superstars.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

The basketball world continues to anxiously wait to see which team Durant will suit up for next season.

With four years still remaining on his contract, there's a chance Durant could end up returning to the Nets for the start of the season. Durant's contract will pay him $44.1 million this season, $46.4 million next season, $49.8 million in 2024-25 and $53.3 million in 2025-26.

Despite his talent, age is a concern. Durant will turn 34 in September and has played just 90 of 226 games in the regular season in the past three seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far