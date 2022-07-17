“You have to take risks, you can’t just do whatever everyone else is doing” - Joe Lacob says the Warriors took a big risk in making Steph Curry the franchise player, citing his injury concerns

Before Steph Curry became the face of the Golden State Warriors, he had his share of significant challenges to overcome. For his first three years, he was a very talented but skinny, undersized and oft-injured player.

During the 2009 NBA draft, the Davidson alum wasn’t even considered the best point guard in the draft. Back then, the Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t look like they had committed two of the biggest blunders in franchise history when they passed on Curry twice.

Besides the lack of physical gifts, the future two-time MVP also had seemingly frail ankles, which required two surgeries early in his career. On the Point Forward podcast, Warriors team owner Joe Lacob discussed the team’s decision to take a gamble on Steph Curry, despite the obvious risks:

“When you back Steph Curry, like people don’t remember, he was great, but he also had a lot of ankle problems…He would have to be great for us…We’re taking a bit of a risk at that time, too...You have to take risks. You can’t just do whatever everyone else is doing.”

Backing Steph Curry may probably have been Lacob’s biggest risk since he took over the franchise in 2010. Nobody could have expected how that gamble could have turned out, but there was no turning back during the 2011-12 season.

Curry played only 26 games that year because he had a second ankle surgery. The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly wanted to trade for the sharpshooter, but their team doctors gave the no-go signal after looking at his medical records.

sam. @sammwichh Clique Productions @ImClique_ Whats the worst decision your favorite NBA team has ever made Whats the worst decision your favorite NBA team has ever made The Milwaukee Bucks team doctors did not think Steph Curry’s ankles would hold up which is why he wasn’t included in the Bogut trade twitter.com/ImClique_/stat… The Milwaukee Bucks team doctors did not think Steph Curry’s ankles would hold up which is why he wasn’t included in the Bogut trade twitter.com/ImClique_/stat…

Joe Lacob decided to keep the young point guard and traded fan-favorite Monta Ellis for Bucks center Andrew Bogut. The Warriors gave the then-23-year-old a four-year extension to be the team’s franchise player.

Curtis Fitzpatrick @cfitzfox Again, the best bargain in the NBA... Steph Curry... contract extension, 4 years, $44 million Again, the best bargain in the NBA... Steph Curry... contract extension, 4 years, $44 million

With Steph Curry out injured and without Ellis, Golden State limped to a 23-43 record despite the presence of a rookie named Klay Thompson. The Warriors’ poor showing that year allowed them to acquire, in the 2012 NBA draft, Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli and Draymond Green.

twitter.com/redapples/stat… Rick Barry defending Joe Lacob, who was getting booed by Warriors fans upset over the Monta Ellis - Andrew Bogut trade. Rick Barry defending Joe Lacob, who was getting booed by Warriors fans upset over the Monta Ellis - Andrew Bogut trade. twitter.com/redapples/stat…

A series of unforeseen events, which started with Lacob’s gamble on Curry, allowed the Warriors to form the core of their future dynasty. With a healthy Curry at the helm, the Dubs would finally barge into the postseason after missing it in 17 of the past 18 years.

Four titles later, what a journey it's been for the Warriors' core 20152022Four titles later, what a journey it's been for the Warriors' core 2015 ➡️ 2022Four titles later, what a journey it's been for the Warriors' core ⚡ https://t.co/lkjZa6Mgwe

Six NBA finals and four championships later, Joe Lacob could only look back, almost in disbelief, on how almost everything he hoped for turned out right.

Steph Curry could still be entering his golden years

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are not going away any time soon. [Photo: MARCA]

Steph Curry is only 33 years old and could potentially still have 3 to 4 years of peak basketball left in him. He’s never been the most athletic, the fastest, or strongest, so he’s poised to age like wine as his shooting skills should be just fine.

Curry’s unbelievable work ethic and unmatched shooting skills are huge assets that will make him relevant in the foreseeable future.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Curry said he's like aging like "wine" on his 33rd birthday Curry said he's like aging like "wine" on his 33rd birthday 🍷 https://t.co/MTrg6HIREU

Joe Lacob is oozing with confidence that the Warriors will be relevant as long as they stay healthy:

“I think he’s got a number of years to go…And I think, hopefully, we’re gonna be better next year. These young guys will be better. Steph’s still got it. I don’t see him going off a cliff. Sorry to the rest of the league. I don't see him getting any worse, but you never know. This guy is so well-conditioned; it’s unbelievable.”

Lacob took a huge risk on a player who had the odds stacked against him. It’s a gamble that has been paying great dividends over the years and will likely continue to do so for the next few years.

