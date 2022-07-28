“You talking about a guy that’s the GOAT in our league going into his 20th season” - 5x All-Star says playing with LeBron James in the Drew League was a moment that can’t be duplicated, says LeBron hit him up

DeMar DeRozan talked about what an honor it was to play alongside LeBron James in the Drew League, saying how great it was for the community.

DeRozan said:

“The previous weekend, Bron had hit me after I played in it and was like, ‘Yo, I’m trying to come down there and play with you.’”

James had an electrifying night playing with DeMar in the Los Angeles-based Drew League, one that gained grand attention. He dropped 42 points and 16 rebounds to help his team win.

Regardless of some poking at James for going off in a pro-am league game, DeRozan said James' appearance was good for the community and the game itself.

“It was one of those moments that you can’t duplicate," said DeRozan, a Los Angeles native. "Like, I remember when Kobe (Bryant) came and played in the Drew. That was kind of one of the most epic moments of how he did that, but it wasn’t even supposed to have been a game played that day.

"This time around, with Bron coming, it was a game supposed to be played. I’ve been playing in it and wake up that morning and see the line around the Drew League stretched around the corner.”

If anyone is going to draw that kind of attention, it would be LeBron James. Being able to wait in line to see James play in a high school gym in one's neighborhood is a rarity for sure. Even DeMar DeRozan got hit with some feeling, as the player recalled being hit with nostalgia during the moment.

“It just took it back to that old-school, early 2000s feel like you said," DeRozan said. "Being in the high school gym and just to see the kids out there being able to see LeBron James come play in Compton, like, you cannot beat that. … You atmosphere was one of a kind.”

Drew League appearances have ranged from Kobe Bryant to Kyrie Irving to now LeBron James (and Trae Young). Each has left their own mark on the community by playing under different circumstances. Kyrie, of course, known as "Uncle Drew," made quite the imprint. Kobe’s Drew performance was imminently legendary as it was Kobe.

James' ability to put his own name into Drew League history while reinvigorating the community with happiness and nostalgia is what basketball is all about. It was having fun and giving back.

“I was honored to be a part of it. … Playing like what we grew up watching, you know what I mean. That was, it was an amazing feeling. You know I had a great time just being out there. … I just looked around. You see the kids, you know, just the smile and excitement on their face. Like, that’s something that they gonna remember forever.”

