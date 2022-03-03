“You are talking Kobe, you are talking Magic, and you’re talking Kareem, he’s never gonna be on that level” - Chris Russo questions LeBron James’ legacy as a Laker, says he’s a “Cavalier”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be a popular topic of conversation in the basketball world. Although James has consistently impressed basketball fans with his play on the court this year, the Lakers continue to find themselves struggling to pick up any momentum in the Western Conference standings.

After leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers years ago, many wondered if this could be another chapter of LeBron's legacy. It was one that saw him bring championships to one of the most historic franchises in NBA history. Unfortunately, it looks as if it could be a questionable decision.

Although James did win a title during the NBA "bubble" play, many still wonder if LeBron will ever get the opportunity to compete for another one while in a Lakers uniform.

Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Chris Russo went on to stress that LeBron James will never be considered part of the Lakers' "legacy" that has featured so many NBA legends.

"When you are talking about LA history, you're talking West, you're talking Baylor, you're talking Kobe, you're talking Magic and you're talking Kareem...he is never going to be on that level, he's a Cleveland Cavalier."

A cloudy future for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

After joining the Los Angeles Lakers, there was a belief that LeBron James could be on the path towards bringing a number of championships to the Lakers organization. Following a couple of injury-plagued years and quick exits in the NBA playoffs, James has had his fair share of struggles with the organization. Although James did go on to bring a title to the Lakers in 2020, many will continue to wonder if there's going to be another opportunity for LeBron to compete in the Finals while wearing a Lakers uniform.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.



The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. LeBron James is averaging 29/9/6 on 52% shooting since January 9.The Lakers are 6-15 in that span. https://t.co/mi3toQGcd3

Los Angeles continues to find itself in a difficult position moving forward. The team will be strapped for cap space and a number of current players on the roster have started to see a rapid decline in their play. Fellow superstar Anthony Davis has continued to struggle to stay healthy over the course of the season and many will wonder if the Lakers will need to try to trade Davis in the upcoming offseason.

With James expected to also become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the rumblings about LeBron moving on to another team will only continue to get louder over the season. After last night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers currently find themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 27-34 on the year.

Edited by Arnav