"You should be thanking him all day" - Mark Cuban calls out Democrats, urging gratitude for Donald Trump’s major sales tax decision

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has been at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump for quite some time now. Recently, though, the billionaire investor has sided with Trump on a major tax decision, taking shots instead at the president's political opponents.

On Monday, Cuban posted a Tweet commending Trump for a sales tax that affects the semiconductor industry. In his Tweet, Cuban tagged Democratic senators Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, and Elizabeth Warren.

"Hey @AOC, @BernieSanders, @SenSchumer, @SenWarren, every Dem should be thanking @potus for doing what the Dems have dreamed of doing, but have NEVER been able to do, creating a sales tax on 2 of the biggest semi companies in the country!" Cuban tweeted. "You should be thanking him all day, every day for this brilliant move you guys couldn't ever pull off!"

Cuban credited Trump for finding a way to "generate corporate tax revenue" and claimed that the Democratic Party was incapable of coming up with a similar tax revenue stream.

In a separate Tweet, the former Mavericks majority owner acknowledged his contentious history with Trump while continuing to praise the president for implementing "progressive" taxation.

"I disagree on most of the non-business things he does," Cuban posted on X. "But when it comes to tax revenue generation, as I’ve said to many Dems over the last 12 months, if you want to generate revenue from the richest of us, give them incentives to give you money and do the right thing. Particularly for their businesses."

Though Cuban initially backed Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, he eventually withdrew his support and stood by the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Last year, Cuban helped Kamala Harris campaign in swing states like Arizona and Michigan.

Cuban has called Trump "unethical" before, but on the issue of his major sales tax policy, the president appears to have gotten Cuban's stamp of approval.

"I'm sick of f***ing politics": Mark Cuban claims to be on American citizens' side amidst questions of his political loyalty

Earlier this month, a netizen asked Cuban to identify "which side" he was on, as far as the political dynamics of the country were concerned. In response, Cuban decided to split the difference between the Democratic and Republican parties.

"I'm on the side of the American People. I'm sick of f***ing politics," Cuban tweeted.

Now that Cuban has expressed his support for Trump's sales tax policy, netizens will continue to tune in to the political inclinations in his social media behavior.

