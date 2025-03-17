"You did that" - LeBron James reacts to Mirra Andreeva crediting Lakers star for influencing her Indian Wells Masters triumph

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James is an inspiration to many young people, especially aspiring athletes. He is one of the most popular players and is widely regarded as one of the best to ever do it. However, it isn't just basketball players who James inspires.

His popularity makes him well-known in other circles, as evidenced by Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva. She won the Indian Wells Masters women's singles division on Sunday and cited James as one of her inspirations.

The young tennis star referred to a quote from James about being mentally focused.

"I was listening to the interview of LeBron James and he was saying that even if you don't play your 100% and even if you don't feel like you're 100% physically, I'm gonna choose to be 100% mentally," Andreeva said on Sunday, via Tennis Channel. "He said that that's what makes us champions, so I kind of tried to do the same."

James shared the clip on his Instagram Story and added a message for Andreeva.

"Mirra CONGRATULATIONS!!!!" James wrote. "Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did that! All your hardwork, drive and dedication towards your craft! Keep going! #striveforgreatness."

LeBron James' IG story (Photo credits: kingjames/Instagram)

Andreeva, a 17-year-old tennis player from Russia, faced a tough challenge in the finals of the tournament. She took on the world No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who at 26 years old already has multiple accolades to her name.

The first set went Sabalenka's way 6-2. However, Andreeva bounced back from by winning the next two sets 6-4 and 6-3.

Former tennis player reacts to the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith has been one of the most vocal critics of Bronny James. The ESPN host's criticisms of the LA Lakers rookie led to a confrontation between him and LeBron James after the New York Knicks-Lakers matchup on March 6.

Smith went on the "Gil's Arena" podcast and shared his side of the story. A clip of what he said was shared on X and retired German tennis player Boris Becker shared it with his reaction.

"Damn Stephen A.," Becker tweeted on Wednesday.

Becker was once ranked the No. 1 player in the world. He won 49 titles with a record of 713-214 in his professional career.

He seems to be a fan of James and likes that he is playing with his son on the same NBA team. Becker posted a picture of the father-son duo on his Instagram Story in October.

"Absolutely insane partnership," Becker wrote.

Boris Becker's reaction to LeBron and Bronny James teaming up (Photo credits: borisbeckerofficial/Instagram)

LeBron's longevity and accomplishments have made him a fan-favorite in the NBA. However, his reach has gone far beyond basketball fans. Several athletes who play other sports have become fans and take inspiration from him.

