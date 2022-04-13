You can't throw stones when you now live in a glasshouse… You’re trying to remind everybody that ‘Hey I’m still the King’” - Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James’ tweet on Patrick Beverley’s celebrations

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James came under scrutiny after a tweet reacting to Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrating their win against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In tournament.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless lambasted King James for his tweet as the Lakers superstar took to the social media platform to post a tweet with a lot of laughing emoticons. Bayless said:

"You cannot throw stones when you now live in a glasshouse, because LeBron is throwing stones from a glasshouse. Because he missed the playoffs, you got nothing to show except you’re trying to remind everybody that 'Hey I’m still the King'. Well, you used to be, you're not anymore."

Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves were the topic of conversation today as they celebrated wildly after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and thus setting up a first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies in the postseason. LeBron James was one of many players to react to this.

LeBron James in Year 19

King James against the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has earned the moniker of being an iron man. He is in his 19th season and has hardly had a serious injury. This has also translated to his performances as King James is still very much the king of the NBA's mountaintop at age 37.

It's almost unfathomable to even think of a player being in his 19th season in the league to be competing for the scoring title, but King James is doing so. He finished second in the league in scoring by averaging over 30 points per game and was embroiled in a battle with the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the scoring title. James would have been the favorite to win the MVP award had his team been more competent this season.

What makes this even more remarkable is that James is being played as the center by coach Frank Vogel. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, he is still averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is shooting over 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc.

James has averaged a career-high number of shots (8 per game) from beyond the arc this season as he is focusing on doing most of his damage from range rather than endurine clanging and banging while attacking the rim inside the arc.

While the Lakers have definitely had a disappointing season with their atrocious defense and lack of chemistry between the players, LeBron James continues to re-write the history books by breaking numerous records and cementing himself as arguably the greatest player of all time.

Therefore, any notion of this season affecting King James' legacy is a bit premature considering his output for the franchise at age 37 and in his 19th season in the league.

