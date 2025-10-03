  • home icon
"You was traded for an international superstar" - Ex-NBA champ calls out Anthony Davis over fitness issues as Mavericks preseason camp tips off

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:08 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Ex-NBA champ calls out Anthony Davis over fitness issues as Mavericks preseason camp tips off - Image Source: Imagn

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins on Thursday took aim at Anthony Davis after the Dallas Mavericks big man showed up to training camp noticeably heavier than usual.

Davis drew attention for his bulkier frame. The Mavericks listed him at 268 pounds entering camp, 15 pounds more than the 253 he was listed at with the LA Lakers before last season’s camp.

On “NBA Today,” Perkins said Davis showing up overweight was a bad sign.

“One, because you have a rookie in Cooper Flagg, who's your No. 1 pick, that's coming in and what kind of example is that to show him?” Perkins said. “Two, you in a tough Western Conference that's loaded.
“Three, you was traded for an international superstar and you are that guy on this team right now. You need to come into camp in shape. I'm very disappointed or a little disappointed in Anthony Davis because I thought he would come in and be on a mission.”
It’s worth remembering Davis arrived in Dallas as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, with conditioning concerns one reason the Mavericks made the move. Doncic also entered camp heavier than last year, though he appeared leaner overall.

Anthony Davis brushes off weight concerns

Despite concerns about his weight, Anthony Davis insisted he feels fine and expects to trim down as the season progresses.

“I feel good,” Davis said. “I kind of (gain) going into almost every season, because I put on so much weight over the summer.”

He explained that carrying extra weight early on allows him to stay at his ideal “playing weight” later.

“Then by the time November comes, I’m usually like 255, 258 (pounds). I never want to come in at my playing weight, because then I lose weight during the season, and then I’m too small.”
Davis added that his offseason was limited by eye surgery, which affected his ability to train.

“I lose about 10 to 12 pounds very quickly,” Davis said (per Dallas News). “During camp, I already lost five pounds — all the running and playing. So I’m never concerned about that. I feel great. I’m moving great. I feel good.”

Davis and the Mavericks are set to face the defending champion OKC Thunder on Monday in their preseason opener.

