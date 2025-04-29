"You unathletic mfs better pick on your own moms": Tari Eason's mom and Warriors fans trade insults as she makes audacious Jimmy Butler claim

Jimmy Butler and Tari Eason might be two of the newest additions to the rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, but they find themselves in the middle of its latest chapter. The two teams have built a rivalry across their many postseason matchups over the past decade. In their most recent faceoff, however, things may have reached another level.

In what was a hard-fought Game 4, Eason and Jimmy Butler clashed and exchanged words throughout the game. However, they weren't the only people who were talking smack during and after the game. Eason's mother, Teroya Eason, took to social media to respond to Warriors fans who were talking about the series and critiquing her son's performance.

Both Teroya and Tari Eason aren't afraid to speak their mind and get into arguments with other people, whether it be on or off the court. However, Eason's mother might have taken things over the line when responding to one fan who pointed out her son's lackuster box score in the Game 4 loss.

The post's caption threw a slight jab at both Eason and his mother, who responded with a bold statement in her comment. According to Teroya Eason, her son would be the Warriors' second best player, even above Jimmy Butler, if he was on Golden State's roster. While the claim is coming from a good place, Eason's mother is adding fuel to a fire that has been raging the entire series.

She had back-and-forths with fans on X for hours after the Rockets' Game 4 loss on Monday night.

The account that posted Eason's stat line fired back, calling Teroya Eason out for ranking her son above Jimmy Butler. To her credit, she refused to back down.

"I said it. I f***ing mean it," said Teroya Eason about her comments about her son's talent. "We ride at dawn."

One fan brought up the fact that Jonathan Kuminga hasn't seen the court for the majority of the series for the Warriors. If Kuminga couldn't get any minutes, the fan questioned if Eason would get playing time from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Teroya Eason doubled down on her claim against Jimmy Butler, saying that Kuminga was also a bigger contrubitor than the former All-Star forward.

Eason defended her son's contributions to the Rockets, arguing that he is shining in his role as a defensive stopper for the team instead of one of its top scorers. When one fan tried to tell her that Eason just isn't any good as a player, she called them out for craving attention as a Warriors fan.

Teroya Eason continued to share her opinions in the hours following Game 4 between the Warriors and Rockets, going after fans who threw hate at her son.

"Do these people not realize I got them right where I want them??? Wait til we drop this towel line," Eason told one fan who said nasty words about her and her son. "I AM PLAYING CHESS HOMIE. See you in hell! I hope they got coat check!!!"

Teroya Eason also took the time to share her opinion on Game 4, where the Warriors escaped with a three point victory, 109-106. She went so far as to call out the Warriors' fanbase for going out of their way to talk trash, calling them out for damaging the game.

Finally, Teroya Eason shared her thoughts on her son playing only 17 minutes in the game. When a fan said that it is difficult to watch her son play when he sits on the sidelines for so long, she didn't disagree.

Will Eason and the Rockets be able to come back against Jimmy Butler and Co.?

After Game 4, the Rockets head back to Houston facing a 3-1 deficit in the series. Winning the final three games in a series has proven to be a tall task for NBA teams throughout history, and Jimmy Butler and the Warriors will look to finish things off in Game 5. However, Eason and the Rockets have proven their toughness throughout the season.

Despite walking out of the Chase Center with a loss in Game 4, Tari Eason and the rest of the Rockets might have figured out how they can fight their way back into the series. They were able to hold Stephen Curry to just 17 points in the game, but Brandin Podziemski was able to pick up the slack, dropping 26 in the win.

However, the biggest obstacle the Rockets face moving forward is themselves. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were in the middle of the action on Monday night. They were able to draw the Rockets, including Eason and Dillon Brooks, into mutliple confrontations that earned them technical fouls, disrupting their rhythm.

If the Rockets have a chance at coming back, they need to first overcome themselves and not let their postseason inexperience send them home early.

