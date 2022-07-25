"You've always been more clutch than LeBron... Now, feel free to rip me as usual" - Skip Bayless takes to social media to appreciate Kevin Durant's first TikTok video

The fact that Skip Bayless is a die-hard Kevin Durant fan isn't a secret at this point. However, Bayless' recent tweet regarding Durant's first TikTok video saw a bit of a backhanded remark from the analyst.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Kevin Durant just posted his first tiktok.



Don’t know if he understands the app just yet.

Kevin Durant just posted his first tiktok.Don’t know if he understands the app just yet. https://t.co/63yVJ2HnyZ

Skip Bayless has often gone out of his way to defend Kevin Durant and his legacy. However, this resulted in a rather unsatisfactory response from the superstar when he referred to a tweet from Bayless.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

Since then, the one-sided relationship between Bayless and Durant hasn't changed much. However, Bayless sent an appreciation tweet towards Durant when responding to his first TikTok video. He tweeted saying:

"Hey, Kevin Durant: I loved your first TikTok - exactly! - and I get your tweet about never arriving with a ball but that you've gone home with one. You've always been more clutch than LeBron. I have your back as usual. Now, feel free to rip me as usual."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, Kevin Durant: I loved your first TikTok - exactly! - and I get your tweet about never arriving with a ball but that you've gone home with one. You've always been more clutch than LeBron. I have your back as usual. Now, feel free to rip me as usual. Hey, Kevin Durant: I loved your first TikTok - exactly! - and I get your tweet about never arriving with a ball but that you've gone home with one. You've always been more clutch than LeBron. I have your back as usual. Now, feel free to rip me as usual.

Skip Bayless found a way to denigrate LeBron James as per usual. Referring to another tweet by Durant where he mentioned that he was the one who left with the ball, Bayless managed to shift the narrative.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 NBA Memes @NBAMemes KD looks like the type of player to take his ball and go home if he loses KD looks like the type of player to take his ball and go home if he loses 😂😂 https://t.co/DjQF4DoWJt Never came to the court with a ball, but I used to leave with one. twitter.com/nbamemes/statu… Never came to the court with a ball, but I used to leave with one. twitter.com/nbamemes/statu…

Durant has said nothing in response to Bayless. Meanwhile, the analyst has been on top of everything related to the superstar as of late. Considering that the 33-year-old has been one of the biggest names on the market since free agency started, doubts regarding his next step have grown.

Unfortunately, as teams show less and less interest in Durant as time progresses, the superstar may see a return to Brooklyn.

Developments in the Kevin Durant trade saga

Kevin Durant drives past Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant's trade saga has been one of the most spoken about topics in the offseason. After garnering interest from several teams, Durant was more or less likely to leave the Brooklyn Nets.

Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, this hasn't been the case. Several teams have walked away from trade negotiations due to the high asking price that Brooklyn Nets have put on the superstar.

Due to the nature of the situation, trade talks regarding Durant have come to a grinding halt.

While some teams such as the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns remain in the running, recent reports have also seen a third team emerge as a landing spot. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have been named as a team in the running to acquire Durant.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

The Celtics were tied to Durant earlier in the offseason. However, due to speculation regarding their desire to retain their core, this was overlooked. However, Wojnarowski reports that Boston have been in regular contact with the Nets.

A package from Boston is expected to include All-Star Jaylen Brown along with up to three first-round picks. While the offer appears to be an enticing one, whether the Nets will take the Celtics up on it remains something to look forward to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far