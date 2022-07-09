“You’ve got a more competitive Western Conference, and I would like to see that” - Harry Douglas says he loves the idea of Kevin Durant returning to Golden State Warriors

Former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas wants to see the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant back with the Golden State Warriors. Douglas loves the idea of that reunion.

The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news of Durant's trade request to Nets owner Joe Tsai. Despite not having a no-trade clause, Durant mentioned the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as his preferred destinations. Meanwhile, the Warriors reportedly gained interest in trading for the 12-time All-Star.

Although there have been no developments regarding the Warriors' interest, many have liked the idea of a reunion.

"Let the reunion begin. Yes, I do," said Douglas when asked if he liked the idea of a Warriors-Durant reunion. "I would love to see them back together again to hash out whatever the issues may have been during that time.

“You’ve got a more competitive Western Conference, and I would like to see that.”

While Douglas loves the idea of KD returning to the Warriors, there have been fans who disagree. Earlier this week, there were reports about the reunion's possibility.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe



But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again.



theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… Is a Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion coming? Highly unlikely.But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again. Is a Kevin Durant-Warriors reunion coming? Highly unlikely.But some key figures would be open to it if somehow the stars aligned again.theathletic.com/3398430/2022/0… https://t.co/zYLenVzGc1

The idea of Durant returning to the Warriors is probably surprising, given how his run with the team ended in 2019. But knowing how the league works, it's not impossible to happen.

Why the Warriors would want Kevin Durant back

Kevin Durant celebrates winning the 2017 NBA title with the Golden State Warriors.

The 2016 offseason was a summer to remember. The Golden State Warriors were fresh off a Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They shook the entire league as news broke that they had acquired All-Star forward Kevin Durant. Immediately becoming the favorites to win the 2017 title, the Warriors broke the NBA's competitive balance.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2016, Kevin Durant announced he will sign with the Warriors.



Durant would go on to make the finals in every season he played with Golden State, winning 2 championships, and taking home Finals MVP in both. On this date in 2016, Kevin Durant announced he will sign with the Warriors.Durant would go on to make the finals in every season he played with Golden State, winning 2 championships, and taking home Finals MVP in both. https://t.co/zSWqHn20X6

KD and the Warriors went on to win back-to-back titles, including a Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. During those championship runs, it was obvious that Durant was the Warriors' best player. He took home two Finals MVP awards and led the team in scoring.

In 2019, they tried to go for a three-peat but suffered major injuries. Klay Thompson tore his ACL, and Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Now, the Warriors have a chance to get Durant back and ride off of their recent success. Adding KD would mean another chance at a title run and probably two more years of basketball supremacy. But to do that, they'd have to give up their young core who showed flashes of brilliance last season.

It's a risky move for the Warriors as they try to stay on top of the league.

