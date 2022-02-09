"You've got to go out there and do your job" - LeBron James makes blunt remark about LA Lakers' lineup struggles after embarrassing loss to Bucks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers faced another disappointing loss in Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With a long list of blunders, the Purple and Gold were in a state of complete disarray against the defending champions. Despite featuring a star-studded cast, Frank Vogel's men were handed a beatdown loss in the third quarter itself.

Addressing the issues that continue to plague the Lakers, James said:

"It doesn't matter what lineups are out there, you've got to go out there and do your job... We're all trying to figure it out. Including the coaching staff."

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron James:



"It doesn't matter what lineups are out there, you've got to go out there and do your job... We're all trying to figure it out. Including the coaching staff." LeBron James:"It doesn't matter what lineups are out there, you've got to go out there and do your job... We're all trying to figure it out. Including the coaching staff."

The LA Lakers are struggling with team chemistry even past the halfway point of the season. With very few cohesive combinations within their rotation, the Purple and Gold have been anything but a championship-caliber team.

Following their embarrassing 131-116 loss to the Bucks, the Lakers have fallen to 26-29 on the season.

With a host of problems brewing as the trade deadline nears, the LA Lakers have a lot of decisions to make if they hope to salvage this campaign.

LeBron James can't keep carrying the LA Lakers

LeBron James checks into the game

LeBron James has been a force of nature throughout his NBA career, and Year 19 is no exception. He remains a dominant performer in the league even at the age of 37.

Recording an average of 29.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season, the forward has been a key player for the LA Lakers.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ his skillset keeps getting better Lebron James ( @KingJames ) not human 🤯 29 points 13 rebounds 10 assistshis skillset keeps getting better @NBA Lebron James ( @KingJames ) not human 🤯 29 points 13 rebounds 10 assists 🔥his skillset keeps getting better @NBA https://t.co/I6mdgWRDGk

Considering Anthony Davis' absence due to injury and Russell Westbrook's underwhelming performances, LeBron James has had no option but to carry this roster to a competitive record. However, the last week of January saw him sidelined due to knee soreness.

While this wouldn't be a concern in most cases, at age 37, James is not as invulnerable as he used to be. Playing 36+ minutes a game is just not feasible.

The other players on the LA Lakers roster were expected to step up in the absence of King James. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.

Coming off 40 minutes played in the OT win against New York, James played 35 minutes in Tuesday's game against Milwaukee. Although he recorded 27 points and eight assists, his +\- of -25 provides a great deal of perspective on the Lakers' current state.

The championship window is closing fast. The LA Lakers are currently three games below .500 and occupy the ninth spot in the West. Due to the low play-in seeding, they are extremely vulnerable to missing the playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

With trade rumors surrounding the Lakers, there is no telling what could become of the roster after the deadline. However, if anything is certain, it is that James should not be asked to carry the burden of taking LA to the playoffs on his own.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh