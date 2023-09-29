"You've got to see Steph, KD, Klay workout"- Steve Kerr told Anthony Edwards Dubs wouldn't draft him due to lack of work ethic

Back in the 2020 NBA draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as the number one overall pick. In his first season with the team, Edwards averaged 19.3 points per game (41.7% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range) and 4.7 rebounds.

As a rookie, the Timberwolves guard already looked impressive, proving his validity as the first pick in his draft pool. However, that wasn't the case for Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr when Edwards worked out for him.

According to an ESPN article by Jamal Collier, Anthony Edwards recalled the time Kerr didn't mince words with him. During their talk regarding his workout with the Warriors, the coach talked about how he wasn't impressed with what he saw from the player:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's like, Man, you've got to see Steph [Curry], KD, Klay [Thompson] work out," Edwards said. "They still was continuously telling me, 'You didn't work hard enough. If we had the No.1 pick, we wouldn't take you.' And I was just like, 'Damn, that's crazy.'"

Whether it was a wake-up call for Edwards or not, the Warriors coach's words sure did work as the Timberwolves star has continued to improve upon his game each season.

In his sophomore season, Anthony Edwards posted 21.3 ppg (44.1% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range) and 4.8 rpg. He continued to impress in his third season by averaging 24.6 ppg (45.9% shooting, including 36.9% from 3-point range), 5.8 rpg and 4.4 apg.

Steve Kerr praised Anthony Edwards' production with 2023 Team USA

Following Team USA's 99-91 victory in an exhibition game against Germany, USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr praised to Edwards' impressive 34-point performance.

"He's unquestionably the guy," Kerr said. "You can see he knows it. But now, the team knows it, and I think the fans see it ... He geniunely believes he's the best player in the gym every single night. And he's such a dynamic young player. I think he's taking a leap."

Throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Edwards was one of the best performers representing the country as he averaged 18.9 ppg (47.5% shooting, including 31.1% from 3-point range) and 4.6 rpg.

He had one of his best performances in the World Cup against Lithuania in the second round. During that match-up, he dropped 35 points (14-of-26 shooting, including 5-of-13 from 3-point range) while also adding 3 steals to his stat line.

Despite the disappointing finish for USA Basketball in this year's World Cup, Anthony Edwards looks primed for a huge 2023-24 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.