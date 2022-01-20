"You've got Steve Nash blocking the ref's view... he can't see s**t" - Kyle Kuzma on Brooklyn Nets coaches interfering on the court during the game

Kyle Kuzma was clearly disappointed after the Washington Wizards' most recent loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old got agitated when a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie was deflected by Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool. The incident happened in the fourth quarter with Brooklyn up, 109-103. Kuzma was open and could have easily made a three-pointer to make things interesting. However, the deflection led to the ball going into the hands of Nets forward Kessler Edwards.

Eventually, this possession cost the Wizards the game, as they ended up losing by a single point, 119-118. Kyle Kuzma expressed his disappointment, saying there was no need for the coaches to be standing since there was still a lot of time left on the clock. When asked during the post-game interview about the whole situation regarding that particular deflection, Kuzma replied by saying:

"That was also horses--t too. Coaches should not be able to stand up. I get it if it's under 2 minutes, everybody in the league stands up, but I think it was like 3:50 on the clock, you've got Steve Nash blocking the ref's view. He can't see s--t. I don't know what else to say, but it's very unfortunate, you try to live with it you know, we had an opportunity in the end, I missed the shot, live and die with it, s**t happens."

The Brooklyn Nets had a 9-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Wizards fought their way back into the match and kept making shots to eventually make the game close. But then, veteran LaMarcus Aldridge stepped up and made it count for the Nets in the clutch.

The 36-year-old made some mid-range jumpers and drained two crucial free throws to bring their lead up to four points with only 44 seconds left to play. Kyle Kuzma drained a clutch three to cut the deficit to just one. The game's final possession would see the Wizards miss two shots in succession, leading to their disappointing loss on the night.

Kyle Kuzma has been performing well with the Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a deal that included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Russell Westbrook. All three have been playing well and have made the team much better. But Kyle Kuzma's development has been the most intriguing in this big offseason move.

The former Laker is averaging 23.2 PPG in his last 10 appearances. He has improved his rebounding substantially and is now averaging a career-high 8.8 RPG. Kuzma has also been clutch this season and is often the go-to guy whenever the team needs him.

The Washington Wizards look like a team good enough to make the playoffs. However, they will need Kuzma to keep playing the way he has so far. In his first season with the Wizards, the youngster has shown that he is capable of doing it all. If he keeps putting up good performances, it won't be long before Kuzma turns into an All-Star level player.

