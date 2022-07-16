“You’ve heard horror stories of a guy finding out on Twitter or on TV that they got traded” - Alex Caruso says players are finally realizing the game's business side in light of Kevin Durant’s trade request

Kevin Durant could be on the move for the third time in six seasons. Following an unsuccessful spell with the Brooklyn Nets, the forward has requested a trade.

This comes after spending two active seasons with the Nets without advancing to the Conference Finals.

In his three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, KD managed to clinch two championship titles alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Despite the successes being attained with the Warriors, the seven-foot All-Star signed the Nets in a bid to join Kyrie Irving. With barely 44 games played alongside Irving, KD has set his eyes on changing scenery again.

On JJ Redick's "The Old Man and The Three Podcast," Alex Caruso was questioned about why players try to get out of their contracts with multiple years left. He said that players are beginning to treat the game as a business, just like the organizations.

He stated that players are beginning to realize that they are an asset. He feels players are leveraging that to get the best value. He also referenced that if a franchise sees an opportunity to upgrade its team, it will, and the same goes for players.

"It just hit me somebody said it like the players are finally treating this like the teams and the organizations have for so many years," Caruso said.

"They finally are realizing the business side of this, like okay, I have leverage, I'm an asset let me make this work to the best of my ability, because if the organization or the team has a chance to upgrade they're going to upgrade."

"For so many years you see, you've heard horror stories of guys finding out on Twitter or finding out on TV that they got traded and I think it's finally just to the point where players are like 'all right well, I'm gonna do the same thing."

Will Kevin Durant find success with the Phoenix Suns?

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Kevin Durant has listed the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destination over the Miami Heat. The franchise is reportedly working towards acquiring the forward.

The Suns have hinted that they might want to trade Deandre Ayton in a sign-and-trade deal for Durant. Meanwhile, the Nets have insisted on only dealing Durant for a suitable offer.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet on Deandre Ayton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Ayton stays in Phoenix. The Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet on Deandre Ayton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ayton stays in Phoenix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far