"You’ve been through a lot coach" - NBA fans applaud Pistons for including healthcare benefits for Monty Williams' wife as she fights breast cancer

Monty Williams recently signed a six-year deal worth $72 million with the Detroit Pistons to become their new head coach. Shams Charania reported the deal could reach eight years worth $100 million due to incentives and team options.

While these all sound incredible, the most important part of Williams' deal is the health care benefits for his wife Lisa Keeth.

Recently, it was revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer during the NBA playoffs. However, Williams and Keeth have refrained from providing specific details regarding the severity or stage of the disease.

With that in mind, the Pistons have done a class act by including health care benefits in Williams' contract specifically for Keeth's breast cancer.

Fans on social media were touched by Detroit's act of kindness and have shown nothing but love and support for the new head coach:

@bleeds_lions tweeted: "God bless you and your wife. You’ve been through a lot coach Monty"

@Obey_Zee tweeted: "Hoping she heals from this!"

@MitchellRossman tweeted: "W so big you can see it from space"

@Scott_N_W_No tweeted: "Prayers for a speedy recovery"

@MyNBADrakeBull1 tweeted: "Prayers to him and his family 🙏. He’s had it tough but he is a great man and will do a great job in Detroit."

Monty Williams is now the highest-paid coach in the NBA

Williams initially inked a contract with the Phoenix Suns worth a reported $25 million over five years. However, he later agreed to an extension that stretched for two-three years, resulting in an increased salary range of $8 to $10 million per season.

As the Suns and Williams couldn't reach a buyout agreement, he will continue to receive payments from his former team.

By securing a new contract with the Detroit Pistons, Williams became the highest-paid coach in the league.

Prior to Monty Williams joining the Detroit Pistons, it was San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich who held the distinction of having the highest average annual salary among NBA coaches. Notably, Popovich's earnings amounted to $13 million per season.

