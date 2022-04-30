“You’ve seen the cylinders are firing, they’re playing on another, another level right now” - Kevin Garnett believes the Golden State Warriors are in championship mode right now

The Golden State Warriors put on a scintillating performance against the Denver Nuggets to advance into the second round. Many have chosen them as favorites to win it all, including Kevin Garnett who, while speaking about them on his show, "KG Certified," said:

"I feel like they've hit a point where they, they're in championship mode and it ain't about who's doing it, how they doing it, it's about playing together continuity talking to me like you've seen the cylinders are firing they, they're playing on another, another level right now."

Kevin Garnett believes the Golden State Warriors are in championship mode. Garnett praised the team's desire to win and pointed out that their selfless mentality is a key reason behind their success.

The Warriors roster comprises an excellent mixture of experience and youth.

They have the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who have already won three titles together. Youngsters like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II thrived in the first round look set to help the Warriors make noise in the playoffs.

The team's offensive trio of Curry, Thompson and Poole all averaged over 20 points per game against the Denver Nuggets. Even with Curry coming off the bench, the Golden State Warriors looked solid.

The Warriors also boast a great defensive unit, with Draymond Green leading the way. Andrew Wiggins and Payton have also stepped up, which is why the team has been able to lock down offensive threats throughout the season.

How big of a challenge do the Memphis Grizzlies pose to the Golden State Warriors?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have one of the league's best starting lineups. Their experiment of starting Curry, Thompson, Poole, Wiggins and Green worked wonders in Game 5 against the Nuggets.

The team now faces the Memphis Grizzlies. Although the Warriors are rolling, the Grizzlies can't be taken lightly. They have talented youngsters such as Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who have all proven their capabilities this season.

Even though Morant struggled to score at his usual rate against the Timberwolves, the rest of the team stepped up. The Grizzlies proved they were a formidable opponent for the Warriors as they won three out of their four regular-season matchups.

This matchup is going to be exciting to watch as both sides attempt to advance to the next round. Only time will tell who emerges as the winner, but it is guaranteed that fans will be treated to some great basketball.

Edited by Adam Dickson