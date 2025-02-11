"You wanna play with LeBron James and Luka Doncic or not?" - NBA fans react to Dalton Knecht's antics following his Lakers' comeback

On Thursday, the LA Lakers traded Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and a pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams. Two days later, it was rescinded and left NBA fans shocked. According to reports, LA failed Williams on his physical and Knecht and Reddish went back to the Lakers.

During Luka Doncic's debut on Monday, where he contributed 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in LA's 132-113 win over the Jazz, Knecht was in street clothes on the bench.

According to a report from The Athletic's Jovan Buha on Tuesday, Knecht told LA coach JJ Redick that he needs to process the situation before returning to play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dalton Knecht told JJ Redick prior to yesterday’s game that he’ll need more time to process everything before returning to play," Legion Hoops tweeted.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

NBA fans were quick to weigh in on the situation and shared their thoughts.

"You're a rookie bro. You wanna play with LeBron and luka or not? Cuz they're not gonna shed a tear if you got your feelings hurt," one fan wrote.

"Jj needs to tell him to stop whining and get his ass on the court, he ain't getting paid millions for nothing," another fan wrote.

"It’s a job! I wish I could tell my supervisor I don’t want to come to work because I was moved to a different department," one fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Process what mf? You’re a rookie that got traded and then it was cancelled and you’re staying exactly where you were anyways. GTFOH," one fan wrote.

"Process what. Just climb back in the jersey you already have and get going," another fan said.

"Honestly this is just immaturity. Use this to your advantage and play harder man," one fan tweeted.

Charlotte Hornets reportedly exploring options to push back on rescinded Dalton Knecht-Mark Williams trade

The rescinded Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade has been a major talking point around the league over the past few days. As the deadline already passed, LA has no hopes of acquiring another starting big man via the trade market.

Given that the buyout market/free agency pool isn't exactly bursting with starter-level talent that can help the Lakers make a run at the title, there have been tons of questions surrounding what the rest of the season looks like for them.

However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that Charlotte is exploring their options in response to the rescinded trade and has been in contact with the league.

"The Charlotte Hornets have been in contact with the NBA as they explore options to dispute the Los Angeles Lakers' failed physical assessment of Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN. The Williams/Dalton Knecht trade was nixed Saturday, and now Hornets weigh avenues to challenge," Charania tweeted.

Expand Tweet

While it seems highly unlikely that the NBA will step in and overrule it, the situation continues to play out in national headlines, adding to the attention on Knecht.

With just one more game on the Lakers' schedule before the all-star break, only time will tell when Knecht returns to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback