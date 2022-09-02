"You want to be in the LeBron business? You've got to also be in the Bronny business" NBA analyst expounds on the dynamics of the father-son duo in the NBA

Bronny James is a talented young player who could join the NBA in a few years. If everything goes according to plan, LeBron James' oldest child will join the league in 2024.

LeBron is using his influence to set up a stage for his son. It would be a surprise if the two don't team up in Bronny's first year in the league. LeBron's latest contract extension is one of many hints at the father-son duo playing together.

Nick Wright talked about Bronny James teaming up with his father on the latest episode of "What's Wright? With Nick Wright." Wright believes there is nothing wrong with this approach and that LeBron will use his power to make Bronny successful.

"You want to be in the LeBron business? You've got to also be in the Bronny business," the NBA analyst said.

Wright pointed out that as long as LeBron is a good player, he has a great chance of bringing his son to play with him. Even if the LA Lakers forward's performances decline, he will still bring a lot of attention and revenue to the NBA and his team.

Bronny James will most likely team up with LeBron James

Bronny James is a four-star recruit who is currently ranked 35th in his class. He is the 10th-best point guard in the class and the seventh-best player from California.

If it wasn't for LeBron James, Bronny's future would be very uncertain since he is not a top-tier prospect. However, his father will make sure that he gets the opportunity to make it to the NBA

Nick Wright explained how he sees the situation with LeBron and Bronny.

"I don't think it's because he thinks Bronny is a one-and-done caliber player. I don't think it's because he thinks Bronny is worthy of a first-round pick.

"It's 'I'm LeBron James. If I were in the draft, you spend the 27th pick on me, I'll come play with you. Would you trade the 27th pick of the draft for me? Okay, bonus, you also get my kid.'"

LeBron will be able to opt out of his contract with the LA Lakers in 2024, opening the door to teaming up with his son. It's very likely that he will sign with whichever team drafts his son. So, depending on LeBron's greatness at the age of 39, his son could even be a lottery pick.

Two weeks ago, LeBron agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Lakers. The four-time champion will be paid $97.1 million for the two years, which will make him the highest-paid NBA player of all time.

However, it is important to note that his extension doesn't kick in until 2023. The Lakers forward has one more year left on his current contract. LeBron will have a player option in 2024. This will allow him to leave the Lakers and team up with Bronny.

