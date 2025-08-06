"You want LeBron to sip wine and play poker with you": Steph Curry's ex-teammate brutally calls out Gilbert Arenas over Bronny James remark

Steph Curry's ex-teammate Kwame Brown has been at odds with Gilbert Arenas since their playing days with the Washington Wizards. Recently, the beef has been rekindled between these two players-turned-podcasters, with Brown accusing Arenas of trying to get in the good graces of an all-time NBA great.In a clip from a livestream posted on X Wednesday night, Brown responded to a recent dig from Arenas, with whom he clashed last December due to their different opinions on LeBron James' son Bronny playing in the NBA.&quot;You said I hated on Bronny because my sports take was not only fair, but it was smarter than yours,&quot; Brown said in the clip. &quot;You're just a Klutch Sports guzzler...you just want LeBron to let you coach his kids, and let you drink wine and play poker with him.&quot;Brown, who played with Arenas in Washington from 2003 to 2005 and briefly teamed up with Curry in Golden State in the early 2010s, was referring to a heated exchange between him and Agent Zero on his &quot;Kwame Brown Bust Life Podcast&quot; last December.In this exchange, Brown claimed that Bronny was not deserving of his spot on the Lakers roster at that time. Meanwhile, Arenas spoke in defense of LBJ's offspring.Speaking on Tuesday's livestream, Brown doubled down on his assertion, saying that Bronny's skill set has now shown improvement from where it was in his debut season with the Lakers.&quot;He's shooting the ball with confidence, he's driving the ball to a spot, and he's pulling up with confidence,&quot; Brown said of Bronny's recent preseason performance.Brown then called Arenas an &quot;idiot&quot; for refuting his claims. According to the 2001 top overall pick, he was just &quot;talking basketball&quot; instead of personally attacking Bronny.&quot;Today is like my m*****f***ing birthday&quot;: Steph Curry's ex-teammate Kwame Brown shows enthusiasm after hearing news of Gilbert Arenas' arrestJust days before reheating the debate over Bronny James, Brown appeared to be in a celebratory mood after Gilbert Arenas' July 30 arrest made headlines in the basketball community.Shortly after Arenas was arrested on suspicions of running an illegal gambling business, Brown went on a livestream and took shots at his former Wizards teammate while sipping a drink.&quot;This n**** is a stupid m*****f***er. He gon' self-sabotage! He's a dummy,&quot; Brown said of Arenas. &quot;Today is like my m*****f***ing birthday.&quot;Arenas, who posted a $50,000 bail, went on to plead &quot;not guilty&quot; to three federal charges against him. His trial is set for September 23.