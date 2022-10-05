“You want to have a second baby with the same father, but he don't wanna be with you" - 2x NBA champion is in frenzy over Khloe Kardashian’s wish to have another baby with Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom has provided his thoughts regarding former wife Khloe Kardashian wanting another child with erstwhile boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The "Good American" co-creator and Thompson are co-parenting their child True, but have gone their separate ways after the latter’s rampant cheating.

On an episode of Shannon Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay," Odom had this to say:

“I’m trying to find out the psychology behind it. ... You want to have a second baby with the same father, but he don't wanna be with you.”

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" (KUWTK) star originally brought up the idea of having another child via surrogate back in 2020. Those were still the early days of Tristan Thompson’s cheating, which stunned and embarrassed Khloe. Thompson promptly made it known that he would be the sperm donor.

In 2021, Khloe Kardashian, on an episode of "KUWTK," informed her family that she was going ahead with the plan to have another baby. Thompson maintained his unwavering support yet again.

Several months after declaring his eagerness to be the sperm donor, Tristan Thompson was embroiled in another cheating scandal. Fitness model Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby in December 2021 and named Thompson as the father.

"Double T" was initially adamant that he wasn’t the father of the baby and requested a paternity test. When Nichols' claim proved true, the NBA free agent was left with no choice but to stand up to his cheating.

Lamar Odom was bewildered by Khloe Kardashian’s plan and added during the interview with Shannon Sharpe:

“I can get it. If that man sayin, ‘I’m here, I wanna raise my children with you,’ you can have a surrogate. But if he ain’t checking on you, that don’t make no sense to me.”

Pool Noodles @defnoodles ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Tristan Thompson seen partying with a bunch of random women in Greece instead of being in LA where his new baby with Khloe Kardashian is about to be born. ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Tristan Thompson seen partying with a bunch of random women in Greece instead of being in LA where his new baby with Khloe Kardashian is about to be born. https://t.co/sjvCTAEFwf

Baby No. 2 was already conceived, however, before the Nichols affair went viral. US Magazine mentioned that both Khloe and Thompson have not been communicating since December except for matters involving True and the new baby.

Season 2 of The Kardashians featured Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s second baby

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are brand new parents again via surrogate. [photo: BuzzFeed News]

After all the drama, wait and anticipation, the baby was finally born in August 2022. It was featured during the premiere of Season 2 of "The Kardashians."

Khloe Kardashian said during the aforementioned episode:

“I was on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not. But since Tristan wants to be here, I just figured, ‘Why not, let him come. I'll never get this moment back.’”

The "Strong Looks Better Naked" author was reportedly very 'thrilled to expand her family,' but she’s in love with being single. Communication with Tristan Thompson supposedly revolves only around the kids.

Punch Newspapers @MobilePunch PHOTOS: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Second Child With Tristan



American reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian, has given her fans a glimpse of her baby son’s face.



She unveiled her baby on the second season of her family’s popular show, The Kardashians. PHOTOS: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Second Child With TristanAmerican reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian, has given her fans a glimpse of her baby son’s face.She unveiled her baby on the second season of her family’s popular show, The Kardashians. https://t.co/pmbfyx9kKI

Lamar Odom previously commented in another interview that he’s not worried about his former wife as she’s a strong woman. He did admit that it was a little tough watching Season 2 of "The Kardashians" after seeing Khloe cry a few times.

It’s an oft-repeated story that “LO” would gladly reconnect with "The Good American" designer in the future. With all the drama surrounding this rather strange love triangle, nothing would surprise readers anymore.

