"You don't want to see it": Is Luka Doncic injured? Latest update on the Mavs’ star availability

Following Saturday's 107-88 loss to the LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left in the first quarter, holding his left hand. He returned to finish with 30 points (12-of-27 shooting) and four assists. However, fans are wondering if Doncic caught an injury bug but played through it.

So, is Luka Doncic injured? During his postgame interview, the Mavericks star said that "initial" tests done on his thumb suggest that his thumb is broken, but he doesn't believe them, as per The Athletic's Law Murray.

"I hit his knee. I saw the picture," Doncic said. "It's not good to see. I don't think it's broken. The X-ray was initially that it's broken. We'll see further tomorrow in Dallas. It's my thumb. I can show you the picture later. You don't want to see it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Doncic said that he got the injury during the first quarter when he stole the ball from James Harden but not before his thumb collided with the Clippers guard's knee. He also mentioned that further examination will be done in Dallas, following which the extent of the injury will be known.

Despite the Dallas Mavericks being fourth in the Western Conference, Luka Doncic possibly missing time could be a cause for concern for the team. They have Kyrie Irving but will need a collective effort from the rest of the team if Doncic is sidelined for a few games.

Luka Doncic talks about Dallas Mavericks' win over LA Lakers

Following the Mavericks' 104-101 win against the Lakers, Luka Doncic spoke about the team almost handing the Lakers the victory after leading through three quarters, as per Grant Afseth from Fan Nation's "Dallas Basketball."

"The Lakers are a great team," Doncic said. "They have great players so they were able to do this. We were down two (points) there, so everybody kept together, and then we went again. It's a big game. We lost two in a row, so it's a big win for us."

"I think we were playing very, very good defense for three quarters," Doncic added, "but we relaxed a little bit in the fourth. Again, for three quarters, we were playing great defense."

The Lakers recovered from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter to claim a two-point lead over the Mavericks. After a couple of timely defensive stops, Dallas reclaimed the lead courtesy of a clutch 3-point shot from Kyrie Irving.

Meanwhile, Doncic ended the game with 30 points (10-of-26 shooting), 12 rebounds and eight assists.