“You want to take me to school” - LeBron James and Zhuri James share comical banter in Nike commercial

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' season is officially underway as the team hopes to retake its place atop the league. Heading into the season, LeBron James was the subject of two new commercials that caught the attention of NBA fans.

The first was a Beats By Dre commercial dubbed 'The King & The Viking' which featured James and famed footballer Erling Haaland.

The commercial featured voiceover work from James' wife Savannah, who urged the four-time NBA champ to continue to defy the odds. The other also featured one of James' family members in the form of his daughter Zhuri.

The Nike commercial shows how basketball unites people all around the world regardless of who you are, or where you come from. It includes video footage of people playing basketball while on break from work, and in various other settings, before the camera cuts to the James' household.

There, Zhuri James tosses a basketball to her father, indicating that she wants to play one-on-one with the future Hall of Famer. After she issues the challenge and says: "Let's go," the camera cuts back to LeBron James who says:

"I've been here before with your brothers already, now you want to take me to school?"

Zhuri then scores a bucket on the LA Lakers superstar, before he then checks her the ball and the Nike logo flashes across the screen. James reposted the clip from the commercial on social media, writing:

"Z serious about EVERYTHING!!!!"

LeBron James and the LA Lakers' season so far

The commercial aired on NBA opening night, earning plenty of attention from fans around the league. Unfortunately for LeBron James and the Lakers, they wound up losing 119-107 against Denver Nuggets on October 24th.

Since then, the team has found its rhythm, bouncing back two days later with a five-point win over the Phoenix Suns, who many have predicted will win the West. This past weekend, the Lakers then dropped a frustrating overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings 132-127.

The following day, on the second night of a back-to-back, the team picked up a 106-103 win over the Orlando Magic to even their season record at 2-2. On Wednesday, the team will compete against the LA Clippers in the highly anticipated battle for LA.

Despite the recent blockbuster trade the LA Clippers made for James Harden, the clash between the two teams won't see Harden make his debut quite yet. While the trade will certainly make LeBron James and the LA Lakers' path to a title more difficult, Harden won't make his debut for the Clippers until next week.