"You have on a watered-down green suit because that's how the Celtics played last night" - Skip Bayless pokes fun at Shannon Sharpe for Boston Celtics' nervy performance in Game 7 despite the win

Despite the Boston Celtics' victory in Game 7, famous sports analyst Skip Bayless hasn’t been impressed by their performances in these playoffs.

Bayless and his co-host Shannon Sharpe have been at odds ever since the Eastern Conference finals began.

Sharpe chose the Celtics to win the series after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. On the other hand, Bayless switched gears and started rooting against them, picking the Miami Heat to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics won Game 7 on the road to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. After the victory, Sharpe hosted their show "Undisputed" wearing a green suit to show support for the Celtics and asked for some recognition for his correct prediction. Skip Bayless made a funny remark, saying:

"I will give you this. You have worn a watered-down green suit because watered-down is how those guys played last night. They were watered-down green last night, that's what it is."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



: "Like a big ole bowl of mint chocolate chip ice cream."



🤣🤣🤣 @RealSkipBayless : "You have on a watered down green suit because that's how the Celtics played last night." @ShannonSharpe : "Like a big ole bowl of mint chocolate chip ice cream."🤣🤣🤣 .@RealSkipBayless: "You have on a watered down green suit because that's how the Celtics played last night."@ShannonSharpe: "Like a big ole bowl of mint chocolate chip ice cream."🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0x0frRkwBb

Skip Bayless believes the Boston Celtics got lucky in the Game 7 victory and were fortunate the entire series. He mentioned the injury to reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, along with continued absences from Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

Butler was dealing with a sore knee throughout the series and was evidently not 100% himself. Meanwhile, Lowry missed the first two games due to a hamstring injury and was never fully healthy after that.

Shannon Sharpe pointed out the injuries to the Boston Celtics as a counterargument. He suggested that the Eastern Conference finals was a level playing field. He carried a Jayson Tatum jersey to the "Undisputed" set and has picked the Celtics to win the NBA Finals as well.

Skip Bayless isn't sold on the Boston Celtics stars, picks Golden State to win in seven games

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors celebrate the Western Conference championship.

Although the Boston Celtics won all three East playoff series, Skip Bayless noticed something about the Jays duo. He believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown don't live up to the expectations of the home crowd and often disappoint in must-win home games.

He pointed out how they lost two home games in each of their last two series, and both injury-ridden squads took them to seven games. Bayless said on "Undisputed":

"I was not that impressed with what your Celtics just did, their path to the Finals. ... The Golden State Warriors, they've just been here and done this so much more than your team has."

Skip Bayless brought up the Golden State Warriors' championship experience and believes their mettle will carry them over the inexperienced Boston Celtics.

The combined finals experience on the Warriors is 123 games whereas it is zero for the Celtics. Not a single Boston member has tasted the NBA Finals stage. He continued:

"And in the end, these things become 3-point shooting contests. Last night, Miami, at home in a Game 7, shot 6-30. 24 missed threes. (When they missed 38 threes in Game 5), it was the second-most in the history of the league. ... Will Golden State miss 38 threes?"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Warriors in 7." — @RealSkipBayless "Warriors in 7." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/LyUIiBgcou I was not that impressed with the Celtics path to the Finals. I saw young superstars gag, choke and disappear in big crucial closeout games against both Milwaukee and Miami at home. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… I was not that impressed with the Celtics path to the Finals. I saw young superstars gag, choke and disappear in big crucial closeout games against both Milwaukee and Miami at home. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

Skip Bayless is picking the marksmen in the Bay Area over the unproven stars in Boston. He added that the Jays duo isn't good at home and is better on the road.

However, the Warriors have home-court advantage in this series and are unbeaten at home so far in the playoffs (9-0). Hence, the chances of Boston winning the Finals go down even further. Bayless tweeted:

"I'll say it again: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown choke at home because their fans want it so badly and those two gag on the shrieking expectations."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Warriors in 7 over Celtics. Warriors in 7 over Celtics.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Golden State Boston 0 votes so far