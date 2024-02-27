"You went viral for a little bit": NBA ref hilariously reminds Josh Hart lauding his whistle for foul on LeBron James 

Josh Hart had a gentle but fun reminder of him fouling LeBron James earlier this season. It was from an NBA referee who took a hilarious dig at the New York Knicks star, reminding him of lauding his whistle for the foul on the 4x NBA champion. The comedic moment between the two took place when the Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons at the Madison Square Garden on Monday. The hosts scraped through with a controversial no-call that saw them win the contest 113-111, leaving Pistons head coach Monty Williams seething mad.

However, the exchange between the referee and Hart made for a wholesome moment during the game.

"You went viral for a little bit," the referee said to Hart.

In the clip that the referee was referring to, Hart was seen complimenting the referee for the Lakers game when he said he had indeed pushed James and that "it was a great call." While James was clinical in the game, Hart played his part for New York with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Josh Hart has been a key figure in the Knicks lineup this season

While the likes of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have been the offensive threats for the Knicks, Josh Hart has been key with his two-way plays amid the injuries and roster turnover. To add to it, he is a vocal presence on the floor and is known for his motor and hustle. The guard leads the Knicks in the loose balls recovered this season.

Hart is also second in the most minutes played (33.2) behind Brunson who inches to 35 minutes per contest. Earlier, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau lavished praise on Hart's contributions to the team, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"Different actions like posting up some is good for him. The transition game is great. It allows Jalen to play off the catch more. Josh is good with starters, he’s good with the bench, he’s good with everyone. We knew that from last year. I think he’s really gotten into a good rhythm too.”

Once the Knicks have OG Anunoby and Randle back in the fold, Hart will likely go back to a bench role, but his immense contributions show that he could be a starter as and when the situation demands. Up next, Josh Hart and the Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors — both at home.