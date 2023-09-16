“You weren’t happy for me?”: Richard Jefferson hilariously issues live reaction to 5x Warriors All-Star’s recap of losing 2016 finals

Richard Jefferson recently reacted to Klay Thompson recalling the 2016 NBA Finals. Of course, the two sides had very different experiences in the finals. Thompson's Golden State Warriors had won their first two games before taking a 3-1 series lead.

Then, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers came alive, clawing their way back from a 3-1 deficit to secure an NBA title. The historic performance saw Thompson miss out on a chance at winning another ring and Jefferson capture a ring with the Cavaliers.

To date, many consider the historic comeback after being down 3-1 one of the most impressive wins in NBA Finals history. Now, after many years since the historic NBA Finals series, Klay got together with Paul George to discuss the series.

Klay said,

"Like I'm already mad, I'm like 'God damn you Richard.' It's a feeling you can't really describe like the deflation inside you it's like all that hard work it just hurts so bad. It still hurts."

Throughout the video, Jefferson chimes in with small jokes.

What Richard Jefferson said after he and the Cavaliers beat the Warriors

When Richard and the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors, there was a lot of talk about just what happened. Although the 3-1 comeback was historic, many debated as to whether it was because the Cavs did everything right or because the Golden State did everything wrong.

Given that Draymond Green was suspended for one of the games, many questioned whether the Cavaliers could have done it without the self-sabotage. In May of 2017, Jefferson spoke about the difference between the two teams and how Green's suspension played into things. He explained when it came down to it, the Cavaliers were simply the more poised team.

He was quoted by the Washington Post as saying,

"Your greatest strength can be your greatest weakness. Draymond is a very intelligent player. But for him, he needs to keep his emotions in check. I think our team was the most poised last year. I think that’s why we were able to win the championship.”

Whether Green responds to the latest playful comments from Jefferson, only time will tell.

