“You will be drug tested tomorrow” - Donovan Mitchell trolls Jayson Tatum over comparison pic showing his muscle growth

Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics’ ultra-talented All-Star forward, received a good-natured ribbing from his good friend and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell over a photo of his well-developed arms.

In the tweeted photo by Ballislife.com, viewers can easily see the stark difference between Tatum’s arms before and now. It’s one thing to see those bulging arms immediately after a gym workout, and it’s another to see them in practice, which prompted Mitchell’s hilarious troll.

This is not the first time Donovan Mitchell has taken a friendly swipe at Jayson Tatum.

Brad Stevens once claimed that Tatum is no longer the 6’8 dude that was drafted 3rd overall by the Boston Celtics in 2017. The former head coach of the Celtics told the media in December 2020 that the player was already 6’10.

Donovan Mitchell’s prompt and humorous reply was well-chronicled as he asked Tatum why he lied about his height on social media.

The back-and-forth between the young stars was funny, especially because they compete so hard every time they face off. In the often toxic world of competition, it’s nice to see players continue to be friends off the court.

How will the added bulk help Jayson Tatum this year?

Jayson Tatum is adding more muscle for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season [Photo: The Sports Rush]

Jayson Tatum is hoping to become even better this season and lead the Cs to a deeper playoff run than last year. Part of the plan in getting better is naturally bulking up. His impressively well-developed physique has not escaped the eyes of basketball analysts and fans.

Guy Boston Sports @GuyBostonSports Ime Udoka guarding Jayson Tatum during practice 👀

Ime Udoka guarding Jayson Tatum during practice 👀

https://t.co/cigjQ5NrrO

New coach Ime Udoka was probably part of the scheme as he was seen advising Tatum not to rely too much on his deadly jump shots, particularly when posting down low.

The step-back jumper is one of Tatum’s silkiest and most unguardable moves, given his length and skill. However, it could take away some opportunities that naturally come when he takes a shot inside the restricted area.

Last year, Jayson Tatum averaged only 5.3 free-throw attempts per game. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden, who are perennial MVP candidates, have attempted almost twice as much as JT on average per contest.

Also Read

The Boston Celtics are hoping that the added beef will help Tatum take advantage of his skills and talents when he gets down low.

If Tatum’s free-throw attempts reach the level of those names mentioned above, he could breach the 30-point mark as his average and become an even better player for the Celtics.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh