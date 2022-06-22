“You win a title it lasts forever… I didn’t think that team was great” - Nick Wright believes the Golden State Warriors won’t win another title anytime soon, says the Bucks are the favorites

The Golden State Warriors were nothing but smiles during their Championship parade. Winning it all was a stamp on an impressive 2021-22 NBA season for the Warriors. After facing adversity over the last couple of years, Golden State went on to find themselves back on top of the NBA landscape once again.

It looks as if Golden State are on the verge of a lengthy run of competing for multiple NBA titles. But not everyone is convinced that this could be the beginning of "another" Warriors dynasty.

Speaking recently on his show, analyst Nick Wright said he believes that the Golden State Warriors won't win another title "anytime soon." Wright praised the Warriors, but said he believes that the Milwaukee Bucks will be the favorites for the title next year.

"I don't think the Warriors win another title anytime soon, I just don't. I'm gonna say something else, you win a title, it lasts forever. It always counts, there is no asterisk none of that, I didn't think that team was this great.

"They just won the title and never faced elimination. I didn't think they were that great so who should be the favorites? The damn Milwaukee Bucks obviously should be the favourites."

Golden State Warriors look to repeat as NBA Champions

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

There are plenty of teams that will be motivated to take a step towards a potential NBA Championship next season. While Nick Wright believes the Bucks are favorites, it is hard to look past the Warriors.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Golden State Warriors are expected to discuss a contract extension with Andrew Wiggins this summer, per @Con_Chron The Golden State Warriors are expected to discuss a contract extension with Andrew Wiggins this summer, per @Con_Chron https://t.co/FtdLEBRYWN

The Warriors will have their challenges ahead though, as the team is expected to be dealing with numerous roster situations. The Warriors will need to look to re-sign Kevon Looney. They will also give contract extensions to Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Golden State are a team that is already struggling with a lack of cap space. It's going to be interesting to see what they do for the upcoming season.

