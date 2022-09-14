"You have to work on flaws not strengths" – Gilbert Arenas sheds lights on offseason workout ethics, says 3-time NBA Champion developed skills working on his flaws

Chicago native Dwyane Wade entered the NBA in 2003 after being picked fifth overall by the Miami Heat.

Although he had great potential, there were many areas of his game that needed work, which he focused on every summer. Wade reportedly came out with something new or improved in his game every offseason.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas used Wade as an example to inspire Giannis Antetokounmpo after criticizing him for not really developing over the years. Arenas feels Antetokounmpo’s success in the league so far can be attributed to his physicality and believes he still needs to make improvements in plenty of areas.

On the latest episode of “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas,” the former three-time All-Star drew on Wade’s career to encourage Antetokounmpo.

“When you’re going into the summer, you have to work on flaws, not strengths. The strength, you already got the strengths, start working on them flaws – clean them flaws up every summer.

“Dwyane Wade with the bank shot, the mid-range – remember he didn’t have a mid-range when he first came in, he didn’t have that bank, corner bank shot when he first came in, the pump fake, you gotta remember.”

Dwyane Wade’s quest for continuous improvement earned him three titles with the Miami Heat and a celebrated career in the NBA. He finished his career averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over 1,052 games.

Wade had a disciplined work ethic that helped him be impactful late in his career, including a one-year stint with his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, as well. He started working on improving his 3-point shot around that time, which helped increase his value on the floor.

Pablo Torre @PabloTorre : apple.co/2NIRAfa Today’s #ESPNDaily dives into the psyche of Jimmy Butler with @NickFriedell , who‘s covered Jimmy since 2011 in Chicago. Which is where Dwyane Wade emerged as a sleeper agent for #HeatCulture , planting seeds for Miami, while they were both Bulls... Today’s #ESPNDaily dives into the psyche of Jimmy Butler with @NickFriedell, who‘s covered Jimmy since 2011 in Chicago. Which is where Dwyane Wade emerged as a sleeper agent for #HeatCulture, planting seeds for Miami, while they were both Bulls... 🎧: apple.co/2NIRAfa https://t.co/PItnzLvnBm

In an interview with The Palm Beach Post's Jason Lieser, Wade spoke about how the work he put in facilitated his longevity in the NBA:

“I will be, if I want to keep playing, stick around. I work on it. Everything I do in the game, I work on. I work on catch-and-shoot threes. At some point, maybe I will. Maybe I won’t. I’ll work on it, and whenever I need to go to it, hopefully it goes in.”

What does Giannis Antetokounmpo need to add to his list of laurels in the NBA?

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be entering his 10th season in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks this year.

Over the last decade, he has been crowned NBA champion twice and can fill a medium-sized cabinet with all his awards. The "Greek Freak" has established himself as a superstar in the league quite rapidly, using his physicality efficiently.

Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.9 points per game last season. He has also averaged a double-double for five seasons in a row.

Despite his accomplishments, Arenas feels the Bucks superstar can further develop his game and said:

“We’re talking about understanding rules, understanding time management, understanding the game within the game – the mental part of it. You know if he’s ranked number one and two, just playing physical, what happens when he starts understanding the game within the game?”

The Bucks fell short against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 playoffs despite Antetokounmpo averaging 33.9 points and 14.7 rebounds in the series. With numbers like that, working on the nuances of the game will undoubtedly help the superstar improve even more ahead of the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra