“You have to worry about putting the band-aid over this wound” - Kendrick Perkins says the Los Angeles Lakers have to be careful with their approach to the Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook situation

Rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers trading for Kyrie Irving in exchange for Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets are gaining traction. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins gave the Lakers' front office some advice on how to handle the trade.

With the Lakers trying to get back to basketball supremacy, the Nets are seemingly done with Kyrie Irving. The Lakers, on the other hand, are trying their best to move Russell Westbrook on after a tumultuous campaign.

With this, Kendrick Perkins went on to ESPN to share a piece of advice on this Irving-Westbrook deal.

"The Lakers be very, very careful, right," Perkins started off with a warning to the Lakers front office, "When dealing with Russell Westbrook.

"Say, it don't happen. Now, you have to worry about putting the band-aid over this wound."

Perkins ended with this statement:

"Because he's an emotional guy and you don't want to see the same Russell Westbrook that you saw last year."

The Los Angeles Lakers are being closely watched as to how they will be able to work out this trade with the Nets. The Lakers are taking a risk as they are actively engaging with the Nets about this. It may as well be possible that the trade might not come to fruition if one of the teams decides to back out.

Russell Westbrook's stint with the Los Angeles Lakers looks finished

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

After a dreadful first season with the nine-time All-Star, the Los Angeles Lakers are quickly deciding to move on. Following Westbrook's decision to opt into the last year of his contract, the Lakers decided to offer him in exchange for Irving.

His season with the Lakers has probably been one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. While he averaged 18.5 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, it wasn't efficient. He shot 44% from the field, which isn't that bad. However, his outside shooting of 29% is what caught the attention of everyone.

Additionally, he shot 66% from the free throw line, which was almost the same as his average back with the Washington Wizards. Throughout the many struggles of the Lakers last season, Westbrook became the center of attention and was often blamed for most of it.

Westbrook's time with the Lakers might be over during free agency. The Nets are looking to move past the drama that Irving and Kevin Durant brought. The Lakers might just do the same with Russell Westbrook.

