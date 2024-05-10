"Young LeBron would be the greatest tight end in history" - Nick Wright responds to JJ Watts' roast of Austin Rivers over NFL-NBA player comparison

Nick Wright has responded to former NFL player JJ Watt's comments about Austin Rivers. The FS1's analyst named a few NBA players who could make it to the NFL and be successful in the league.

"Anthony Edwards could play running back or safety, I am certain of it. Young LeBron [James] would be the greatest tight end in NFL history. [Russell] Westbrook could play in the NFL, I'm not sure about the position. Josh Hart, I think he can be a wide receiver just based on his rebounding this playoffs," Wright told Colin Cowherd.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There has been a heated discussion between former NBA and NFL players, with Austin Rivers making a big claim in a recent edition of the "Pat McAfee Show." The NBA free agent stated that he could take 30 NBA players and see them succeed in the NFL right now, which wasn't the case for NFL stars.

JJ Watt didn't take those comments kindly and fired back at Rivers, reminding the former Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets player that he's jobless right now.

"You don’t got a job in either right now, go head and try it…" Watt wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Austin Rivers engages in back-and-forth with former NFL champion

Just like JJ Watt didn't mince words to call out Austin Rivers, another former NFL player took exception to the veteran guard's remarks. James Jones sent a clear message to Rivers last week, telling him he wouldn't have lasted on the field if he pursued an NFL career.

Rivers responded to those comments today, calling Jones a 'meathead' and telling him he had a better NBA career compared to Jones' years in the NFL. After Rivers called Jones 'salty,' the former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers wide receiver went off on the former NBA player.

Expand Tweet

"I see 11 seasons, seven different teams, top 10 pick, I see averaging nine points a game over your career, two rebounds, two assists over your career, top 10 pick," Jones said. "You know what that sound like to me? In the streets we call you a bust homeboy."

Jones then reminded Rivers and fans that he made a big mark on his teams and the NFL.

"I led the league in touchdowns, I won a Super Bowl, in the highest league. You did none of that. You don't got no All-Stars."

Austin Rivers' take has caught the eye of the sporting fraternity with former players exchanging shots over which athletes would be more successful if they swapped sports.