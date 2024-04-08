Youngest pro basketball player Dink Pate attempting to enter 2024 NBA draft

While some teams are preparing for the postseason, those out of contention are now shifting their focus to the NBA draft. Reports have recently surfaced about one prospect trying to get himself eligible this year.

A few months back, news surfaced that the NBA G-League Ignite program will be ending after this season. The team was intially created to give prospects an alternative route to pros aside from college basketball.

With the Ignite team folding, forward Dink Pate is trying to get his name into the 2024 NBA draft. He is seeking a waiver to become part of this class since he signed a two-year deal to play with Ignite. Pate made history this season as the young pro basketball player in United States history.

Pate, who just turned 18 a month ago, is a 6-foot-8 forward. This season for Ignite, he averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The biggest obstacle for Pate getting into the NBA draft is his age. League rules state that the age requirement now is 19. Seeing that he just recently turned 18, Pate will be fighting an uphill battle as he attempts to get a waiver.

When is the 2024 NBA draft?

The NBA draft officially kicks off the offseason. This year, it is schedulded for June 27th. If the NBA Finals go seven games, the draft will take place just four days after.

As always, the draft will take place at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. This year also marks the first time that the draft will take place across two days. Instead of doing everything in one night, the first and second round will take place on separate days.

While this year's draft class has been labeled as underwhelming, there are still some notable names. One of the most notable prospects is Purdue big man Zach Edey. Following a dominant final season in college, the seven-footer is projected to be a potential lottery pick.

Similar to last year, an international prospect is projected to go No. 1 overall. Alexander Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher are two prospects who have a good chance of being the first player off the board.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have the highest odds at getting the No. 1 pick this year. They currently have the lowest win totals in the league at 13 and 15 respectively. Other teams in the top five include Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

Leading up to the draft, one of the biggest storylines will be what happens with Bronny James. The son of LeBron James decided to enter the draft, and will work out for teams. However, he has kept his options open by also entering the NCAA transfer portal.