"Your bro is a terrible base runner": Klay Thompson takes playful jab at Cardinals' Nolan Arenado after Sandlot date with Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson had a playful jab at St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on Thursday. The guard's remark was after a friendly ball game as he took Megan Thee Stallion on a Sandlot date.Thompson shared a 14-slide post on Instagram from his latest activity during the off-season. The four-time NBA champion took part in the inaugural season of a friendly baseball tourney, the Sandlot Classic. He posted a recap of the event online.&quot;Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ , Add it to the resume. Shout out my cousin AJ for the MVP performance. Thank you to our sponsors @thompsonfamilyfoundation and @chicasdivertidastequila for making it happen,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, Thompson shared glimpses of the game, including a picture of him and Megan Thee Stallion in the dugout. This garnered the attention of many, including the Cardinals' Nolan Arenado.&quot;😂😂,&quot; Arenado commented.The former Warriors guard responded to Arenado's comment with a playful jab at his elder brother, Fernando 'Cousy' Arenado Jr.&quot;@nolanarenado your bro is a terrible base runner,&quot; Thompson remarked.Arenado replied:&quot;@klaythompson early work tomorrow at 0600.&quot;Nolan Arenado and Klay Thompson go back and forth in the comments (Source: Instagram/Klay Thompson)The baseball star wasn't the only athlete to comment on the post, as NBA players Kevin Love and Matt Barnes commented.Kevin Love and Matt Barnes comment on Klay Thompson's post&quot;I need in nxt summer,&quot; Barnes wrote.&quot;Remember when you were on the bump and threw at my head when I was 12 years old and almost ruined my shoulder worse than Kelly Olynyk???&quot; Love added.Klay Thompson decides on his style amid his teammates' comments over his new look during a baseball outingKlay Thompson’s latest baseball outing drew attention online. The Mavericks guard appeared wearing a durag under his cap, sparking reactions from many, including teammate Brandon Williams.&quot;Cmon bro a durag ?😂😂😂,&quot; Williams wrote.Thompson reverted to his teammate with a quick comment and claimed the durag was here to stay.&quot;@thebwill2 I threw a complete game in that Durag she’s here to stay 🫡,&quot; he remarked.Klay Thompson responds to Brandon Williams comment on his post (Source: Instagram/Klay Thompson)Known for wearing headbands during games, Thompson may be set to debut a new look in the upcoming NBA season.