“Your brothers need you…. What the hell are you doing?” - Stephen A. Smith criticises Ben Simmons for being scared to play in Philadelphia, says the Brooklyn Nets owners will remember this

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons has come under immense criticism as of late for not being available to play for the Nets yet.

On ESPN's morning show First Take, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith lambasted Simmons for not showing up to work after getting his move away from the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith said:

"You in Brooklyn, you happy. You're with guys you want to be with, with a team that you're happy to be with. And your brothers need you. You're smiling, high-fiving, dressed in street clothes, what the hell are you doing?"

Stephen A. continued to by talking about how the owners around the league are going to remember these episodes when the Collective Bargaining Agreement is up for discussion in the near future, which could be as early as the end of the 2023-24 season when either party (NBA and NBPA) have the opportunity to opt out. Smith continued:

"Not to mention the fact, what damage are you doing to your contemporaries because the owners are going to remember this. This isn't Ben Simmons in Philadelphia anymore. He's in Brooklyn. "

Simmons is yet to play a minute of on-court action since the infamous Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks last season in the playoffs. He is currently nursing a back injury, according to report.

Should Ben Simmons play on March 10th against Philly?

Simmons during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers

With Ben Simmons not having played a single minute this season, it has been over 250 days since his last NBA game. His conditioning is going to be completely shot at the moment and that should be the priority for the Nets. That, and integrating him into the team with new teammates.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



“If he doesn’t, he’s running from his demons.” — Will Ben Simmons make his Nets' debut against the 76ers?“If he doesn’t, he’s running from his demons.” — @SethOnHoops Will Ben Simmons make his Nets' debut against the 76ers? “If he doesn’t, he’s running from his demons.” —@SethOnHoops https://t.co/NBmWqX3hMR

The game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10th is an opportunity for Simmons to return to the place he called home for four years. It also provides him with an opportunity to face the fans that have heckled and lambasted him ever since Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks last season.

The Nets have three more games to play before their clash against the Sixers. Three games for Simmons to ramp up his conditioning and understand his teammates better on the court, however, he seems to be struggling with back issues at the moment.

Ben Simmons will be given the duty of being the primary ball handler and will be surrounded by bonafide sharpshooters like Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry, with Kevin Durant's return still not public knowledge. He will need time to understand his teammates and how they function.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action.

It could be a statement game for Simmons as he could prove his doubters wrong in Philly and truly establish the legitimacy of the Nets' championship aspirations, but the flipside is that it could also be a game where he could crumble under pressure. Either way, the Nets-76ers game on March 10th is set to witness an electric atmosphere.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ben Simmons play against the 76ers on March 10th? Yes No 0 votes so far