“YOUR’E WEARING A BRA”: NBA fans mercilessly mock James Harden for his $40 Uniqlo crewneck sweater outfit

Throughout his career, James Harden has been known to wear some flashy outfits. However, his latest fashion decision sent NBA fans into a frenzy.

While heading into the arena for an LA Clippers matchup, James Harden posted a picture of his gameday fit. Part of his attire was from GQ's Uniqlo collection. Because of the sweater having some holes in it, his undershirt was clearly visible.

Not only after Harden posted his outfit did NBA fans begin chiming in with their thoughts. Some made jokes that it looks like he is wearing a bra because only the top of the undershirt is clearly visibile. This is likely a play on the "fat suit" jokes that have been made in reference to Harden over the years.

While some fans were quick to judge his outfit choice, there were some fans who liked what he was wearing. Among the sea of comments was people calling the former MVP the king of fashion.

The sweater is part of GQ's newest line that contains an array of different clothing pieces. This particular crewneck sells for $40 on their website.

James Harden has his best game as a member of the LA Clippers

When the LA Clippers first traded for James Harden, many wondered how it would work with all their stars. Following a rough start for the new-look squad, they appear to be figuring things out. The All-Star point guard is also fresh off having his best performance with his new team.

On Monday night, the Clippers squared off against the Indiana Pacers. They ended up winning in a blowout, in large part due to the play of Harden. In just 28 minutes of action, he logged 35 points and nine assists along with connecting on eight shots from beyond the arc.

This performance marked a new season-high in points for Harden. It was also the Clippers' eighth straight victory, which is now the longest active streak in the league. Following this win, LA now sits tied for fifth in the Western Conference standings at 16-10.

Since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, the Clippers have been able to get more out of Harden. Along with running the offense, he's managed to still put up good scoring numbers playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Through 21 games, Harden is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 44% from beyond the arc.