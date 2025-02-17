“Your generation messed the game up” – Charles Barkley claps back at Draymond Green’s furious rant on new All-Star format

Draymond Green has been vocal while expressing his disappointment with the new NBA All-Star Game format, an opinion agreed by many fans on social media. However, Charles Barkley doesn't share the same view.

Instead, he criticized Draymond Green, blaming his generation for forcing Adam Silver to implement changes to the format.

“Your generation messed the game up, so we have to experiment with the Rising Stars,” Barkley said.

The Hall of Famer’s comments originate from Draymond Green’s criticism of Rising Stars being permitted to participate in Sunday night’s All-Star Game despite not being All-Stars. Before the slate of games began on Monday, Green said:

“I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star weekend. And because ratings are down, because the game is bad, we're bringing in rising stars? That's not a fix… Those guys did not make the All-Star team. To be playing in the All-Star game and you did not make the All-Star team is absurd.”

Draymond Green doubled down on his stance after the opening matchup between Chuck’s Global Stars and Kenny’s Young Stars. Apart from his disapproval of allowing Rising Stars winners to compete on Sunday night, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year also argued that motivating factors, like chasing the All-Star Game scoring record, have lost significance.

"You work all year to be an All-Star, and you get to play to 40 and then you're done … When you talk about chasing after the points records ... Melo, Kobe and all these guys who had great scoring nights, they don't get the opportunity to do that … Now we get the treat to watch the Olympic team against a U19 team,” Green said.

Draymond Green’s frustrations are understandable. However, the traditional East vs. West format and the more recent captain-driven team selections failed to boost ratings. That’s why Barkley seems to be praising the NBA commissioner for making the change, seeing it as an attempt to excite the prestigious event.

Jalen Brunson disagrees with Draymond Green

The new All-Star Game format has become a major topic of discussion in the basketball world, sparking discussions among fans and players alike.

After his team’s opening game loss, Jalen Brunson shared his thoughts on the change, expressing his appreciation for the tournament-style format while offering a suggestion - increasing the target score to 50 points.

“I think it’s interesting. It’s different. The games are kind of short. I mean, I like the format. It’s something new, something unique. Maybe just make it score to 50,” Brunson said.

Jalen Williams echoed a similar sentiment, claiming that the 40-point target makes the game feel too short.

“I do think it’s a little short. I had fun. … I wish I would’ve played longer. You’re going to 40 with guys that don’t miss a lot of open shots,” the Oklahoma City Thunder forward said.

It's easy to see why a first-time All-Star like Jalen Williams might feel underwhelmed, especially after experiencing a quick exit. Missing out on the full All-Star experience could leave players wanting more. Extending the games' length might be the best way to ensure everyone gets to fully enjoy the moment.

